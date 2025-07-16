A Nigerian man has shared his observation about the graveside of Nigeria's former president who died at 82

In a trending post, he talked about the grave of late Muhammadu Buhari and commented on Islamic way of holding burials

Social media users who came across his tweet on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man's remark about the grave of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari caught the attention of many on social media.

The man's post drew attention to the simplicity and humility of Islamic burial practices.

Man shares observation about Buhari's grave

The man behind the post, Morris_Monye, shared his thoughts on the X app, and it garnered lots of comments.

In his post, he emphasised the 'humbling' nature of the grave and the great sense of humility depicted during Islamic burials.

"Only TVC allowed near the grave of Buhari. The grave looks so humbling. I like the humility of Islam when laying their own to rest," he said.

Reactions trail man's comment on Buhari's grave

The post quickly gained attention, causing numerous Nigerians users to share their opinions in the comments section.

Many users appreciated the man's insight into Islamic burial practices and the humility that characterises them.

His observation about the grave's simplicity stood out, and his post was trailed by with emotional reactions from users.

Okn said:

"A bit too chaotic a burial for a former head of state and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I suggest that former presidents should be exempt from religious burials but be given state burial."

Ayodeji Kayode asked:

"But is anyone learning anything?"

Ewurum Precious said:

"We will be remembered by what we did on earth when we shall be no more."

Joseph Chuks said:

"Imagine NTA connecting to TVC to relay the funeral of a President of the FRN. Not good!"

Kim reacted:

"Buhari’s grave was so simple. Islamic burials have a quiet way of reminding you: we all return the same way, humbly."

Ochichi reacted:

"One would think all the trillions of dollars that went missing under his nose, he will use it to build a golden grave for himself. So to what end was all the loot if you can't take it to meet your 72."

Eizvogel said:

"You can call Buhari many things but you cannot call him a thief. Never. I never liked him as President though. I believe he was incompetent, or more appropriately incapable. But a thief, no."

Dennis Prince added:

"You see that as humiliy? Nah! Humility is far beyond how you bury a corpse. A human life is very important to us as Christians even as a corpse. Its the reason why Joseph corpse was not left in Egypt. And that is why Jesus body was buried in a new tomb."

See the post below:

Man speaks about Buhari's burial place

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartbreaking post on social media about the 'same spot' where former President Buhari was buried.

In a post shared via the X app, he talked about the burial place and prayed for Allah to forgive his shortcomings.

