Music star 2Baba has shared sweet moments from his second son's graduation from secondary school

The African Queen crooner was also joined by his first son, Nino, Annie's two daughters, and other family members

2Baba also shared a clip of his children teasing him about the kind of phone he used in making the videos

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, was present at the graduation ceremony of his second son, Zion Idibia, from secondary school on Saturday, July 19.

2Baba, who was absent at his second daughter Olivia's graduation from junior school, was spotted alongside family members at Zion's graduation ceremony.

The singer shared a picture showing him posing for the camera with his second son.

A clip which the singer also shared on his Instastory, showed him sharing a table with his two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, whom he had with his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay.

2Baba's mother and his first son, Nino, were also spotted alongside other family members who attended the event.

A clip showed 2Baba's children teasing him about the kind of phone in his possession, urging him to opt for an Iphone.

The graduand Zion Idibia is the second child born to 2Baba and Sumbo Adeoye.

Sunmbo Adeoye expresses pride in Zion Idibia

The proud mother in June celebrated her second son after the completion of his final exams.

"Whew! What a journey it’s been—from the cute little boy I dropped off on his first day of school, to the tallest man in the house, now wrapping up his O’Levels like a champion. My heart is so full. THANK YOU, JESUS!.

Watching you grow—from nursery, to junior high, to dominating on the soccer field , to becoming one of the best in the commercial class 📚—has been an absolute joyride. And through it all, you’ve carried excellence like a crown," Sunmbo wrote in part.

The post Sunmbo Adeoye shared after her son Zion completed his last WAEC exam papers is below:

Fans congratulate 2Baba's 2nd son

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from fans as they celebrate 2Baba's son. Read them below:

tinuowoyemi said:

"Congratulations Zion. You shall be greater than your parents. And to you Sunmbo, you will eat the fruit of your labour with good health in Jesus Name. You are blessed."

preciousdee wrote:

"Melts my heart.....Congratulations Zion."

jjhoneyng said:

"Congratulations, Zion, Greater heights in Jesus' name, Amen."

titishodip wrote:

"Congratulations Zion. I am proud of you, dear. The Lord will continue to direct your path. Congratulations also to the proud mummy."

remilekunadetayoallen said:

"Congratulations son. U will come out with excellent result and gain admission into university immediately in Jesus mighty name Amen."

explicitlina commented:

"Congrats kingZii, WOG, God bless you for directing there path to the way of the Lord and seeing them through. Kudos to you ma."

