A video of a man who looked like legendary music star 2Baba cutting meat is trending on social media

A man who included a voiceover in the video questioned if the person in the video was truly 2Baba or his duplicate

Amid the reactions that have trailed the video, some netizens pointed out what they observed to prove the man is not 2Baba

A video of a man who looked like Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has caused a stir on social media.

The video shared by a Facebook user named ComedianReach showed 2Baba's doppelganger cutting meat at a place that looked like an abattoir.

A voiceover attached to the video was heard questioning if the man in the video was 2Baba or his duplicate.

"I don't know if my eyes are deceiving me o, truly abi this person wey dey cut thi meat na the award winning 2face abi na the duplicate, now I no understand. 2Face family and friends wetin be this one, people wey dey wey go talk e don reach like, say na you dey go market, dey cut meat," the voiceover stated.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba was one of the prominent figures who showed up at his mother-in-law's 60th birthday celebration in Abuja.

The highlight of the party was the moment 2Baba's wife, Natasha Osawaru, presented a brand-new car to her mother as a birthday gift.

The trending video of 2Baba's lookalike that has left people talking is below:

Reactions trail video of 2Baba’s lookalike

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video which has gone viral on social media. Read them below:

Tina Omo wrote:

"This is not 2face,make una take am easy abeg."

Amah Akujuobi commented:

"Am just struggling not to spit out what's in my mouth, even if nah tuface waytin come happen."

Favour Inomwan wrote:

"He’s actually living his best life cause most of this celebrity actually want to explore our normal life too. The pressure we put on them is too much can’t he cut meat….. this might be in his bucket list they play."

Meg Rivers said:

"He’s the one, see the beads Natasha baby gave to him on his wrist."

Madunemeh Chisom wrote:

"How do you know it is tuface and even if he is. He is a man just like those butchers . So cutting meat is a cooking process and anybody does it."

Townsend Aibuedefe Ihama commented:

"You for tell am mk he no dey eat food na. Since na the award winning 2face."

Uyi Son said:

"Tuface just dey enjoy himself quietly."

Amara Maribe commented:

"Is it bad to be useful in in-law house."

Ezekiel Ocheje said:

"These is not market, wait you mean he should not do anything because he is award winning, someone that hold nice cutlas,having fun, cutting meat that he will consume, do you know how meat is expensive now, were."

2Baba unveils new management

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba on Tuesday, July 8, announced a major new chapter in his career.

He unveiled his new management team, known as 'A Guy Entertainment,' assembled to reinvent and amplify every facet of his brand.

2Baba's new management will be focused on not only his musical legacy but also on the limitless potential that lies ahead.

