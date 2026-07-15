Germany has updated its visa rules, but Nigerians have remained subject to existing entry requirements for short visits

France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom have also retained their current visa policies for Nigerian passport holders

The latest position has clarified that no new visa ban exists, despite recent changes to Germany's travel rules

Nigerian passport holders will continue to need visas before travelling to Germany, France, and Portugal after the three European countries maintained their existing visa policies.

Germany recently updated its visa rules, but the changes did not include Nigeria among countries whose citizens can enter without a visa for short stays.

Europe's travel rules remain the same for Nigerians after Germany's latest update. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The position means Nigerians must still obtain the appropriate visas before travelling to any of the three countries.

Germany keeps Nigeria off visa-free list

The updated rules, reaffirmed by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, show that only citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter the country without a visa for short visits of up to 90 days within 180 days.

The exemption applies only to short stays and does not allow visitors to take up employment.

Nigeria remains outside the list of countries that qualify for the visa-free arrangement.

France and Portugal maintain existing rules

France has also kept its current visa policy.

Under France's rules, citizens of 29 countries and territories can enter without a visa for short stays through reciprocal agreements and European Union regulations. No sovereign African country is included in that arrangement.

Portugal has also retained its existing policy. Among African countries, only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for visa-free entry for short visits.

Germany, France, Portugal and the UK continue requiring visas from Nigerians. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What the policy means for Nigerians

The unchanged policies mean Nigerians must continue to apply for and obtain the appropriate visas before travelling to Germany, France or Portugal.

The requirement applies to people travelling for tourism, business, study and family visits.

UK policy also remains the same

The United Kingdom has also made no changes to its visitor visa policy for Nigerian passport holders.

Nigerians still need a visitor visa before travelling to the UK for holidays, business trips, family visits, medical treatment or short courses lasting up to six months.

No new visa ban

The latest position does not introduce a new visa ban or fresh restrictions on Nigerian travellers.

Instead, it confirms that Germany, France, Portugal and the United Kingdom have maintained their existing visa requirements for Nigerian passport holders, while Nigeria has not been included in their current visa-free travel arrangements.

Nigeria outlines 23 short-stay visa classes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service released 23 categories of short-stay visas available to foreign nationals, covering travel for business, tourism, academic, religious, and humanitarian purposes.

The visa system is divided into embassy-issued and digital e-Visa pathways, with each category carrying specific entry conditions, permitted activities and maximum periods of stay.

The immigration service explained that while some embassy-issued visas may qualify for extensions, all visas obtained through the e-Visa platform remain strictly non-extendable after entry into Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng