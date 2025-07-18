Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car crash on July 3, 2025, on Spain’s A-52 highway

Liverpool have honoured Jota by unveiling a mural for his role in their 2024-25 Premier League title triumph

Wolverhampton Wanderers inducted him into their Hall of Fame as the English club recognise the late Portuguese star for his legacy

English giants Liverpool have honoured late forward Diogo Jota, who passed away on July 3 in a fatal motor accident, on their website.

The sudden passing of the star and his brother, Andre Silva, in a Spanish highway accident has left fans of the 2024-25 Premier League champions and global supporters in deep mourning.

Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, mother of their three children, less than two weeks prior to the tragic incident.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool FC looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League group A match against SSC Napoli. Photo by Matteo Ciambelli.

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. on the A-52 road in Zamora, Spain, and was caused by a burst tire during an overtaking manoeuvre.

According to reports in Spain, the player and his brother, Andre, were in a Lamborghini which veered off the road and caught fire.

Their identities were confirmed using documents found at the scene and forensic testing in a Zamora morgue.

The brothers were laid to rest in their hometown of Gondomar, near Porto, Portugal, on July 5, per Republic World.

The funeral ceremony was held at the Church of Sao Cosme in Gondomar and was attended by family, friends, and football figures, including Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who carried floral tributes.

They were buried in a local cemetery after a private ceremony.

Liverpool immortalise Diogo Jota

Meanwhile, Jota has been listed under a 'Forever' category on the Liverpool website, separate from other forwards in the squad.

The club also retired his number 20 jersey and unveiled a mural within the city to celebrate his incredible role in securing their 20th league title.

His former club, Wolverhampton Wanderers, also inducted him into their Hall of Fame as they recognise his lasting legacy following his tragic passing.

Reactions have continued to trail Liverpool's gesture to Jota on X. @RameshBais12 wrote:

“By retiring this squad number, we are making it eternal – and therefore never to be forgotten."

@kennah_90 added:

"They never gave Diego Maradona this kind of recognition."

@JangraRan1812 posited:

"When the club says Forever, you know the impact’s been real. Jota isn’t just a player — he’s part of the Liverpool fabric now."

JangraRan1812 wrote:

"Forever Red. Diogo Jota’s passion, work rate, and clutch goals — fully deserves that status. Legend in the making."

Diogo Jota of Liverpool FC looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match against AC Milan. Photo by Giuseppe Maffia.

Source: Getty Images

Nunez pays tribute to Jota

Legit.ng earlier reported that Darwin Nunez has also paid tribute to his late teammate in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Preston.

Rather than celebrating in his usual style, Nunez honoured his fallen teammate by performing Jota’s trademark “Playstation” celebration, a nod to the Portuguese forward’s well-known love for EA Sports’ FIFA (now EAFC).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng