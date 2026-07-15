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Japa to UAE: Full List of Occupations Nigerians, Others Can Qualify for a Green Visa
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Japa to UAE: Full List of Occupations Nigerians, Others Can Qualify for a Green Visa

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has updated its guidelines for the highly coveted five-year Green visa
  • Under the framework, qualifying professionals can live and work in the UAE without needing a traditional employer's sponsorship
  • The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has highlighted the specific occupational categories required to secure the residency

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a major destination for Nigerian professionals seeking global career opportunities.

The UAE government has detailed the specific pathways, occupations, and salary standards required to qualify for its five-year self-sponsored Green Visa.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has updated its guidelines for Green visa for Nigerians and other countries
The UAE lists occupations for which Nigerians and others can be eligible for a Green visa. Photo credit: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Source: UGC

Unlike a standard UAE employment visa, which binds a worker's residency status directly to a specific company, the Green Visa grants foreigners the freedom to sponsor themselves, work independently, and sponsor their family members for a renewable five-year period.

Occupations eligible for UAE Green visa

According to MOHRE's official classification system, "Skilled Employees" must fall under Skill Level 1, 2, or 3 to be eligible for the Green Visa:

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1. Skill level 1: Highly skilled / professionals

This category is designated for top-tier professionals and executives. It often requires a bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant field. Some of the roles are; Chief executives, legislators, managing directors, science and engineering professionals (e.g., civil engineers, mechanical engineers), medical practitioners (doctors, dentists, surgeons, pharmacists), teaching professionals, and ICT specialists.

2. Skill level 2: Skilled professionals & associates

This level covers specialised technical and administrative positions that require formal diplomas or certifications. Some of the roles are: Technical supervisors, chemical/mechanical engineering technicians, architects, software developers, and legal or cultural associate professionals.

3. Skill Level 3: Semi-skilled / qualified roles

This level covers qualified sales representatives, ticketing clerks, receptionists, site supervisors, cashiers, and storekeepers.

Other professions for UAE green visa

Note: Operational and manual labour jobs classified under Skill Levels 4 and 5 (such as general labourers, drivers, and cleaners) are excluded from the Green Visa pathway.

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For those who do not have a standard corporate employment contract, the UAE also offers the Green Visa under two other pathways:

  • Freelancers and Self-Employed: Requires a freelance permit from MOHRE, a bachelor’s degree, and proof of an annual freelance income.
  • Investors / Business Partners: Designed for those establishing or actively participating in commercial business ventures within the UAE.

Which countries require a UAE visa?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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