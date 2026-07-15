The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has updated its guidelines for the highly coveted five-year Green visa

Under the framework, qualifying professionals can live and work in the UAE without needing a traditional employer's sponsorship

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has highlighted the specific occupational categories required to secure the residency

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a major destination for Nigerian professionals seeking global career opportunities.

The UAE government has detailed the specific pathways, occupations, and salary standards required to qualify for its five-year self-sponsored Green Visa.

The UAE lists occupations for which Nigerians and others can be eligible for a Green visa. Photo credit: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Source: UGC

Unlike a standard UAE employment visa, which binds a worker's residency status directly to a specific company, the Green Visa grants foreigners the freedom to sponsor themselves, work independently, and sponsor their family members for a renewable five-year period.

Occupations eligible for UAE Green visa

According to MOHRE's official classification system, "Skilled Employees" must fall under Skill Level 1, 2, or 3 to be eligible for the Green Visa:

1. Skill level 1: Highly skilled / professionals

This category is designated for top-tier professionals and executives. It often requires a bachelor’s degree or higher in a relevant field. Some of the roles are; Chief executives, legislators, managing directors, science and engineering professionals (e.g., civil engineers, mechanical engineers), medical practitioners (doctors, dentists, surgeons, pharmacists), teaching professionals, and ICT specialists.

2. Skill level 2: Skilled professionals & associates

This level covers specialised technical and administrative positions that require formal diplomas or certifications. Some of the roles are: Technical supervisors, chemical/mechanical engineering technicians, architects, software developers, and legal or cultural associate professionals.

3. Skill Level 3: Semi-skilled / qualified roles

This level covers qualified sales representatives, ticketing clerks, receptionists, site supervisors, cashiers, and storekeepers.

Other professions for UAE green visa

Note: Operational and manual labour jobs classified under Skill Levels 4 and 5 (such as general labourers, drivers, and cleaners) are excluded from the Green Visa pathway.

For those who do not have a standard corporate employment contract, the UAE also offers the Green Visa under two other pathways:

Freelancers and Self-Employed: Requires a freelance permit from MOHRE, a bachelor’s degree, and proof of an annual freelance income.

Investors / Business Partners: Designed for those establishing or actively participating in commercial business ventures within the UAE.

Which countries require a UAE visa?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates released a list of 107 countries whose citizens were required to obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

The authorities said travellers from the listed countries had to secure the appropriate visa in advance unless they qualified for another entry exemption.

Source: Legit.ng