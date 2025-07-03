Annie Idibia has shared lovely moments as her second daughter Olivia graduated from junior high school

The Nollywood actress shared a video from the school event as Olivia was seen with fellow graduands

A video also showing Annie Idibia exchanging pleasantries with some of Olivia's schoolmates has also surfaced online

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, as her second daughter, Olivia, whom she had with music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, set a new academic milestone.

Annie on Thursday, July 3, shared a video capturing the fun moments from her daughter, Olivia's school graduation.

A clip captured the sweet moment the mother and daughter bonded as they shared a warm embrace.

Another clip captured Olivia in a graduation gown alongside her fellow graduands on stage as they expressed excitement about moving to a new class in their educational pursuit.

Going by the details from the videos Annie shared, Olivia was graduating from junior school.

Another video captured Annie exchanging pleasantries with some of Olivia's schoolmates, who couldn't hide how happy they were to meet her.

Some were seen posing for pictures with the mother of two, who was overjoyed to share the moment with them.

Olivia's graduation comes amid 2Baba's viral apology to Natasha and his children following his comments on Nedu Wazobia's podcast.

In his apology, the African Queen crooner acknowledged the seriousness of his statements and expressed profound regret for the pain they caused.

The video of Annie Idibia at Olivia's school is below:

Reactions as Annie celebrates daughter Olivia's graduation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video of Annie Idibia at her daughter's graduation as fans and supporters gushed about her.

flavours_by_nora commented:

"I love Annie so much we love you queen."

mavoh1 commented:

"Keep shinning Anni trust me u are the real star sending u love from this end."

allia.p said:

"I pray that the good Lord continue to Bless her and her daughter's. "

nonoza2023 commented:

"Loewe body suit alone can feed me the whole month haibo Annie too hot."

rachytee_empire001 wrote:

"I wish I'm d pupils hugging my favourite."

nuelwama:

"Ahhh tu baba just lost a wife in a good woman Annie Macaulay looking gorgeous."

just_lizziegold said:

"Who is the mother and who is the daughter cause two adults are boldly confusing me right now... 2face lost a real queen."

davm043 said:

"This my brother get cute kids and madam God bless you more for taking care of them."

laydee_flaymz commented:

"I love this glow, this new Annie.. Healing take a bit of time but I know she'll get there.. Go girl."

Radiogad makes bold claims about 2Baba's apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Radiogad reacted to 2Baba's apology to Natasha and his kids.

Radiogad, in a video, alleged 2Baba's encounter with Natasha after his viral interview with Nedu.

The media personality also criticised 2Baba, sharing why his apology was not genuine.

