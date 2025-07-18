Embarrassing Moment Davido's Manager Asa 'Screamed' at Streamer Enzo Trends: "Bro I Don't Know U"
- A video of a heartbreaking moment between popular Nigerian streamer Enzo and Davido's manager Asa has hit the internet
- Davido, who has been on tour, had an amazing performance in Dallas, and many of his fans turned up with VIP tickets, including Enzo
- However, what Asa Asika did when Enzo was about to gain entrance into the hall sparked a mix of reactions
It was a mix of feelings after a video of a moment between Davido's manager, Asa, and popular streamer Enzo surfaced online.
Babatunde, a budding streamer, was one of the attendees at Davido's 5IVE concert and even had a VIP ticket. At the entrance, he tried to gain access but was stopped by the Grammy-nominee's manager.
Enzo, who was also streaming, captured the moment on camera as Asa blocked the door and told Enzo that he didn’t know who he was.
This happened while others, who had also purchased VIP tickets, were being ushered in. Enzo, with an embarrassed look on his face, tried to force a smile, but Asa was not having it.
The clip has since gained momentum on social media, with many sharing their thoughts. While the majority perceived it as an embarrassing moment, others opined that it might lead to Enzo’s big break.
Watch the moment here:
Asa, Enzo spur reactions online
Read some comments about the situation as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@Davidspredict said:
"So what’s the essence of the vip."
@alada_sylvester said:
"Do not go where you were not invited. Simple!"
@thefashygram said:
"Imagine having a VIP pass and still getting denied entry to the show. It’s really funny if you ask me. Isn’t that the point of a pass? Must you know who he is? 😂."
@Bside51115 said:
"Bro. He doesn’t know who he his. No be everybody Dey watch rubbish online like una: if peller come my gate I fit arrest am for trespassing."
@starboyamadi said:
"Now we know who you are 🔥Never give up."
@princedegoke said:
"If he doesn’t recognize him the he’s right not to allow him entry, it’s the backstage not the main entrance. Nevertheless how did he later enter we suppose know that one too."
@ukpabiachukwudubem said:
"So he knows all the girls way day go in , nh man do man."
@funshofaa said:
"That’s his job. My guy take it as a motivation to go harder."
@Asarailu_ said:
"Am I missing something? VIP is for the concert and not a clearance to enter backstage cause it’s for Davido, his crews and few friends, so Asa Asika is right to deny entry and he slo gave reason. No be everybody person go know."
Daniel Regha’s review berates Davido's 5ive
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Daniel Regha's review of Davido's 5ive album rated it 2/10, slamming it for weak lyrical content.
Regha specifically called out “10 Kilo” for using “Orọbọ”, a term he argued promotes body-shaming, and criticised Davido’s wordplay.
Despite the harsh critique, Regha acknowledged Davido’s strategic international collaborations and strong beats, admitting they saved the album from being a complete flop.
