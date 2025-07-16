Habeeb Hamzat, whose real name is Peller, has raised concern across social media after comments he made during a TikTok live

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Jarvis complained about her relationship with Peller, stating that it sometimes makes her go off-brand

In a new TikTok video with Sandra Benede, Peller discussed the extent to which he would go should Jarvis ever leave him

Peller and Jarvis have been facing a crisis in their relationship for some time now. The duo, both content creators, have broken up on and off-screen a couple of times but always end up back together.

This has led fans and netizens to draw conclusions that their relationship is toxic, and that Jarvis needs to be with a more mature man.

Fans react as Peller says he and Jarvis will kill each other if he leaves her. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng had earlier reported Jarvis' complaints and frustrations with her relationship with the popular streamer. According to her, he is not an easy person to be with, but she has accepted many things.

Speaking on the same issue, Peller told curvy TikToker Sandra Benede that Jarvis was not loving him right.

He noted that he was not enjoying the relationship the way he should. Talking about a possible heartbreak, he affirmed that they would 'unalive' each other should Jarvis try to leave him.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react as Peller speaks on relationship with Jarvis

Read some reactions below:

@mubiscool2024 said:

"Na everytime una de fight 😂all she just want from you is to be matured ,obviously I don’t even think she love you like that na tipa tipa love 😂."

@akinwale_cfi said:

"This guy will always create controversial statements for everyone to talk about whether you like him or not you must watch it or listen or comment."

@IsaacEm40761312 said:

"Omo. Make nothing do any of them o. Cos the other go pay dearly."

@OpeFoodCritic said:

"Said in one of his videos."

@chinexo28 said

"I told you guys this guy is a kid he need to take a break fame, relationships ,money at once at 19 year old ,its too much for him he can't handle it."

Fans react as Peller says he and Jarvis will kill each other if he leaves her. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

@_SammyNas said:

"Lol. He’s going through it and deep down he knows it, but doesn’t want to accept it. Don’t worry bro, it’s only a matter of time before she serves you that breakfast and there’s nothing you or your papa fit do to stop am."

@MolanoHybrd said:

"Now this sounds disturbing…. Threat in a form of joke."

@bimsondinho_10 said:

"2 Face is wrong again. Education matters for civilisation."

@Chef_Djclems said:

"The breakfast go reach everybody.. na you know how you go celebrate after the breakfast."

Peller opens up on their relationship crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian content creator Peller and his lover Jarvis made the rounds online as they addressed their relationship crisis online.

Legit.ng recalls that the AI content creator announced during a live stream that their relationship was over a few days back.

In a new development, the couple opened up grievances they had for each other, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng