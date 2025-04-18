Daniel Regha’s April 18, 2025, X review of Davido’s ‘5ive’ album rated it 2/10, slamming it for weak lyrical content

Regha specifically called out “10 Kilo” for using “Orọbọ”, a term he argued promotes body shaming, and criticised Davido’s wordplay

Despite the harsh critique, Regha acknowledged Davido’s strategic international collaborations and strong beats, admitting they saved the album from being a complete flop

On April 18, 2025, Daniel Regha, a well-known social media critic, dropped a bombshell review of Davido’s freshly released fifth studio album, ‘5ive’, on X.

The Lagos-born commentator didn’t hold back, calling out the album for what he saw as lazy lyricism and uninspired collaborations.

He pointed to tracks like “With You” featuring Omah Lay as a missed opportunity and flagged “10 Kilo” for using the term “Orọbọ”, which he argued ridiculed body types.

Regha also aimed Davido’s wordplay, citing examples like “Wheel-barrow” and “Toy-toy-toy” as evidence of weak writing. His final verdict? A brutal 2/10, softened only by a nod to Davido’s smart choice of international features and great beats.

Daniel Regha wrote:

""5ive" the album review: -"With You" ft. Omah Lay is a fumbled collab, literally nothing to speak of. In the track "Titanium", Davido wasn't really on the same page with Chris Brown, and the song is basically the same as "Anything". Again, when it comes to wordplay, Davido has terrible writing/rhyming skills. Words like Wheel-barrow, Toy-toy-toy, in the songs "R&B", and "Don't Know" are examples. In the track "CFMF", the "face me, I face you" reference couldn't be less accurate, since his rich background is no news. "10 Kilo" promotes bodyshamimg, as "Orọbọ" is a discriminatory word that conveys ridicule. "Lately" has a miss in the second verse, multiple themes. Some of the remaining tracks sounds like songs that were left out of his previous.

That said, Davido was smart with his choice of Int'l collabs, as much as these collabs aren't hits, it saves the album from being a total fl@p. The project is only listenable thanks to Davido's signature sound and hype, but when it to lyrical content, it offers nothing new. Great beats though. It's a 2/10. No offense."

The review didn’t just stir the pot—it set it ablaze. Fans and detractors flooded X with reactions.

Davido's ‘5ive’ shines despite the shade

Despite Regha’s scathing words, ‘5ive’ was already making waves. Released on April 18, 2025, the album shot to number one on Nigeria’s Apple Music and iTunes Top Albums charts and charted in 40 countries, topping the charts in Gambia, Uganda, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Tracks like “Anything” and “With You” cracked the Top 10 on Nigeria’s Apple Music Top Songs Chart, proving Davido’s pull wasn’t fading. Supporters like Zlatan praised Davido’s work ethic and heart, while fans on X hyped the project as a potential Grammy contender. Regha’s critique, while loud, seemed to drown in the album’s commercial roar and the loyalty of Davido’s 30BG fanbase, who weren’t having any of the naysaying.

Reactions to Daniel Regha's review

@abazwhyllzz said:

"Werey rest,we no really send you and your ratings for here. I go soon call igwe make them give you award cos you too mümü"

@enricodaveed replied:

"Having this much to say after barely 24hrs goes to show that you didn’t listen because you wanted to, You listened to drop your biased two cents which fortunately not anyone who cares about good music would care about. Get a life. - no offense"

@ossaivictor1_ said:

"I don dey fast dey pray dey wait make you drop your review chief, Omo na only you get sense for this country now o. The song promotes lies, body shaming, that can never be my WizKid for real."

@EMZO_001 said:

"I don't agree with this ,Davido put his all into the song. He's the best and there's nothing to say about that."

Daniel Regha reviews Davido's album cover

A previous story on Legit.ng, published December 6, 2024, captured Daniel Regha stirring controversy with another Davido review.

The article detailed how Regha questioned the album’s cover art and creativity, sparking outrage among fans.

Social media erupted, some calling the cover confusing, while others defended Davido’s artistic choices.

