Nigerian actress Regina Daniels triggered reactions online as she spoke about her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko

The Nollywood star opened up on ways another woman can take her position maritally

Regina in a viral TikTok challenged highlighted the only means, her man can be interested in another woman

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels got the attention of many online as she shared a controversial view about her marriage.

In a video that gone viral, the billionaire’s wife joined a popular TikTok trend that brags about not being able to take someone’s lover with sexual copulation.

The movie star highlighted that it was impossible to use sex to take her husband, Ned Nwoko, from her.

Regina noted that it was only possible if one used juju on the senator.

The video attracted backlash on TikTok as most of her followers denied having interest for her man. Some taunted her for marrying an old man.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Nora said:

"Nobody de drag grandpa with u ma 😂😂😂😂."

saidym said:

"Early marriage, give birth early wetin remain? Flexing!!! Enjoy baby🥰🥰🥰."

Junior said:

"your boyfriend or your father which one😂😂😂."

ajcakeswarri said:

"Why you just like to Dey find words for this people mouth self 😂."

funmimotunde wrote:

"The fact most of them which to be like her but bitterness no gree them 😂."

park_wellpark said:

"Twitter they learn from TikTok comments. People on that app no get joy 😂."

michellynn1 said:

"And yet, some of them wish to be in her shoes right now. With this hard economy? Oh girl! If u even see rich ancestor wey old pass her husband wey wan marry u, u go run follow am with speed."

amagold36 said:

"E just dey pain una say no be una the man marry."

angelifeomadivine said:

"You people should leave this girl Alone ,Make she no do tik Tok?"

fruitypub2 said:

"Una dey ment for this social media I swear down....some old men dey knack pass una Young husband.....go fight with your keyboard."

aniebiet182 said:

"This is the kind senators wife we have now 😢😢😢."

_rhiks_xx said:

"Why she sef use that sound if not wetin she Dey expect 😂😂😂😂."

ruthlala05 said:

"y'all should leave Regina alone,make una heal and move on,bitter souls she's married with kids and doing excellently well❤️you poor commenters."

chidieberesf said:

"Most Nigerians especially those ones on TikTok are bitter people."

nba_connectnation said:

"Who tell you say she no get back up, make una dey play."

only1talented said:

"Preeq nor stand, preeq nor stand, he deh deliver fine fine boys and girls, that old man Dey fertile pass many of una oh 😂."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

