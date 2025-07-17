Davido is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his white wedding, slated for August 2025

Legit.ng recently reported that a photo of his 16-bedroom mansion in Eko Atlantic leaked online

Another update about the music star reveals that he has just splurged thousands of dollars on a brand-new vehicle ahead of his nuptials

Nigerian international music star Davido has made the news again after acquiring a brand new white Lamborghini Revuelto.

Legit.ng had reported earlier that a photo of his new property at Eko Atlantic leaked on social media, prompting fans to shower him with praise and prayers

Davido Splurges $1M on new Lamborghini. Credit: @davido

In a new video that surfaced, the singer was spotted sealing the deal for his new car at the dealership. The video also showcased the brand new sleek ride, which he bought ahead of his white wedding to Chioma in August 2025.

This new development also shook the internet, with many asking questions about Davido's wealth and more. This is not the music crooner's first Lamborghini, as he already owns an Aventador, a Urus, and a Huracan.

Davido Adds Tesla Cybertruck to garage

Recall, Davido, ahead of his 32nd birthday celebration as he gifted himself an early birthday gift.

The musician, who has already made plans to celebrate his birthday with industry friends and fans, shared a video of his latest car, Tesla Cybertruck .

The twin dad also disclosed the motivation that pushed him into buying the luxury ride for himself.

Peeps react to Davido's new car

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@lush_chi2 said:

"Na only Davido dey buy brand new car."

@adedayo81 said:

"Is his money even real 😢😭😹😹."

@vervando_baddest said:

"Which day here baba buy Mercedes c class sport model ... now em don buy Lamborghini again 😂😂😂😂money too long for my king 🤴 001👑🐐🤴😭😭."

@neverfollowme8 said:

"Wizkid, this is dealership not ur auction or pay small small."

@iamtherealallegedly said:

"I believe that his mansion will be like heaven abi how I wan take talka am cus the Adeleke money long..chai congratulations 001,toomuch money good❤️🔥🔥."

@neverfollowme8 said:

"I can't just stop smiling each second I set my eye on his post....blessed child."

@userr_goddess said:

"Who vex 001 again ,money too long those 2 don dey contribute to come buy second hands in December."

@don_dadavibes said:

"Nothing concern all this celebrities and what the people who play thier songs are going through with the government plus people will say am entitled but it’s the sad truth."

@auntynene_blog said:

"David my inlaw. You’re doing well. I’m so proud of you."

@lush_chi2 said:

"This guy money too long. Abeg Davido share some of your money to us."

Davido's cops second cyber truck, reveals colour

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Davido added another whip to the expensive cars in his garage, after buying a Rolls-Royce Phantom and Tesla Cybertruck in 2025.

The DMW label boss announced his latest acquisition while sharing a screenshot of his exchange with a friend.

Fans and followers have been sending congratulatory messages to Davido, while fans of rival artistes have also shared their opinions.

