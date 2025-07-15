A British-Nigerian doctor, Kanbi Arogundade, has reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari

In a post on social media, she expressed what the former leader should have done during his tenure and shared her wishes for the country

Fans agreed with her sentiments and shared their own views on her wishes for Nigeria in the comment section

Dr. Kanbi Arogundade, sister to British-Nigerian actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, has reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ex-leader passed away in London after a prolonged illness, and celebrities have shared their reactions across social media. The likes of Portable, Rinu Oduala, DJ Switch, and others expressed their views on the sad news.

Joining the conversation, Dr. Kanbi shared a post about the late ex-leader. According to her, it was a shame that a man who ruled for eight years couldn't establish a proper healthcare system in the country.

She added that Buhari had to travel abroad for treatment and even passed away there, calling it a message for everyone to learn from.

Dr. Kanbi shares her wish for Nigeria

In her post, Dr. Kanbi expressed her hope for the future of Nigeria. She stated that she was patiently waiting for a president who would build systems in the country.

Systems Nigerians could be proud of and would support.

Fans react to Dr. Kanbi's post

Fans who saw the post agreed with her sentiments. They pointed out that many leaders and politicians travel abroad with their children for education and healthcare.

A few mentioned that these leaders only return home for elections or to bury their dead.

The nation has been in mourning since the unfortunate incident occurred. Recently, former singer Charly Boy compared the reactions to Buhari’s death to those following General Abacha’s passing.

He also shared reasons why people were leaving negative comments about Buhari.

What fans said about Kanbi's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the medial practitioner about the late president. Here are comments below:

@the_kiki2 shared:

"No hospital, educational sector zero, yet their children and themselves go abroad for treatment, go abroad to study. Take it or leave it, some people will still vote rubbish come 2027."

@bigslykitchen_ wrote:

"Very big shame they all run to London and France. They dont care about the citizens."

@vera_ben_ shared:

"Exactly! She said that. Thank you my sister. This is nothing but the truth."

@alicehair_empire commented:

"Abroad for treatment. Home just for elections and a burial ground."

Portable reacts to Muhammadu Buhari's death

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu joined the league of Nigerians reacting to the sudden death of Muhammadu Buhari.

The former president Muhammadu Buhari, who died recently in London after a prolonged illness.

Portable shared his wish as he told Nigerians what he needed. Fans reacted after seeing the Zeh Nation's boss post about the ex-president, as they shared mixed reactions to it.

