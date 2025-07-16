A Nigerian man has shared a heartbreaking post showing late Buhari's household staff who gathered at his graveside

According to him, it was an emotional moment as they all gathered to honour him and offer heartfelt prayers for his soul

Social media users who came across the post on X stormed the comments section to pen condolence messages

A Nigerian man has posted emotional photos of the household staff of the late former President Muhammadu at his graveside.

He posted the photos via the X app where it quickly went viral and garnered comments from sympathetic netizens.

Buhari's household staff pray at his graveside

Identified as @cool_ustaz on X, the young man shared his reflections on the emotional moment, emphasising the staff's heartfelt prayers for Buhari's soul.

According to him, the scene confirmed the respect and admiration the staff had for their former employer.

The gathering at the graveside was a quiet, emotional moment, as those who had served Buhari in life came together to pay their respects in death.

Cool_ustaz, in his post, reiterated the essence of this moment, and his words deeply touched social media users.

He said:

"Buhari's household staff gathered at his graveside, offering heartfelt prayers for his soul. It was a quiet, emotional moment those who had served him in life now stood to honour him in death. May Allah forgive him, have mercy on him, expand his grave, and make it a garden from the gardens of Paradise. And may He forgive us too when our time comes, and grant us a good ending. Ameen."

Reactions as Buhari's staff pray at graveside

The post quickly gained attention as netizens paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many users were moved by the staff's display of respect and admiration for the late leader.

Aishatu said:

"Allah ya masa Rahama."

Isiaq said:

"Ustaz here you are praying that Allah Forgive the soul of a ruler that Buhari was. But you posted some disgusting tweets and images about a certain Diogo Jota some few days ago, stop the hypocrisy! Allah is one a fool and cannot be deceived!"

Muhamaaad said:

"Allah yasa ya huta Ameen."

Smart__Baron said:

"Ya Allah you are having a visitor coming to you ya Allah you alone thought us to hold our visitor with good and kind, ya Allah here is ur servant he was never perfect but his still ur servant and his having the name of ur beloved prophet, ya Allah show him ur mercy cos you are Rahman and Raheem let his grave be wide and full of your perfume forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannah."

Adhunbarin001 reacted:

"Baba might have told them early, that if he passed away, they should buried him at exact spot. Rest In Peace Baba."

Fahad Abdulhamid Ngulde added:

"Late President Buhari was a good man, but the people around him never allowed us to truly see who he was. I believe anyone who sits in that seat is bound to be controlled by the system. May Allãh be pleased with him, and count him among the martyrs and inheritance of Jannah al-Firdousi. Aameen Ya Rabbal Aalamin."

See the post below:

