The clamour around whether Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, is pregnant or not has intensified

An AI-generated photo of the fashion influencer and her boyfriend has surfaced online, but beyond looking cute, fans made a notable observation

The picture showed Priscy looking heavily pregnant as she took a mirror selfie with her man, Juma Jux

The media has once again raised concerns around whether Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux’s wife, is pregnant or not.

Speculations began online after Priscilla appeared in a red bodycon dress at the Headies Awards. Following this, netizens have been watching closely and have concluded that she might be with child.

Source: Instagram

At her wedding grand finale, a video surfaced showing her mother, Iyabo Ojo, cautioning her not to get overly active physically, which also contributed to the swirling rumours.

Priscilla’s posture in viral videos and photos has further fuelled these speculations, but there has still been no confirmation.

It appears that online in-laws are in a hurry, as they generated a photo of Priscy looking heavily pregnant with her husband by her side. The image has not only gone viral but has also generated a gazillion reactions from online users.

See the picture below:

Reactions as Priscy's preggy photo surfaces online

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@havitelah_enterprise said:

"Does she know that she is pregnant?"

@onajacobs1 said:

"Her life, your entertainment. Bet you guys have never had such audience before she stepped in. Enjoy and keep up😂."

@cindy.maurice2 said:

"That doesn’t not look like our princess sorry. Your Ai did a bad job."

@oluwakemitawio said:

"It will come to pass ,she will carry her pregnancy nd gave birth to a bouncing twins amen."

@unusualbenny_ said:

"Who impregnated this picture?😂."

@phweety_damsel said:

"This will surely come to pass soon."

@roomieoshy said:

"Na my eyes dry pain me...... this guy no look like our inlaw ooooo."

@lois_julia32 said:

"Amen to this big prayer twins shall it be 👏."

@official_queen_cassy said:

"The most beautiful prego . It’s giving 100/10."

@funkeraji9 said:

"You’re cover with the blood of Jesus."

@shaki.abim said:

"Congratulation My Daughter God bless you."

@olukonyo said:

"Wuna too mumu for that side."

@dolllly_p said:

"Ohhhhhhh💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽congratulations dear, God will see you through in Jesus name. Na twins o😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️🇹🇿🇳🇬."

@aboladekenny29 said:

"Eye Dey pain una how them take resemble jumax and priscy."

@okelicous said:

"They can't , won't even recognize themselves anymore. na wa for who no fear AI."

@official_sarahgolden said:

"Does Pricy and Juma knows that they are pregnant 😂😂😂."

