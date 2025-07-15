Linc Edochie’s ex-wife, Yinka, has shared her thoughts concerning Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi, and his fresh video

Obasi earlier came forward with claims that he has not seen his two children with Judy Austin for about 10 years now

In reaction to his revelation, Yinka went online to share her thoughts about Obasi, resorting to calling him names

Social media users pounced on Yinka, Linc Edochie’s ex-wife, after she shared her opinion concerning Judy Austin's ex-husband, Obasi.

Obasi has surfaced more frequently on social media lately, clamouring for the public to solicit on his behalf. According to him, he has not set his eyes on his two children with Judy Austin in 10 years.

Yinka drags Obasi online, calls him names. Credit: @jusyaustin1, @obasi, @yinkatheisen

He continued by stating how Judy always posts her kids with Yul on social media, but never posts theirs. Obasi fears that something may have gone wrong with his kids and asked for people to come to his aid. He also hinted at discovering how Judy had planned to unalive him.

Reacting to all of this, Yinka shared a photo of Obasi and called him a deadbeat, stating that there was no excuse for not seeing his children for that long

Her contribution riled online users up, who shunned her for interfering in the matter.

She wrote:

"What a shame! Ridiculous is when a father goes ten years without seeing his kids. There is no blame game that can explain this absurdity!! #deadbeatdads #ludicrous."

See her post here:

Reactions as Yinka drags Judy Austin's ex-husband

Read some reactions below:

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Did they call your name now? Did they? They said you’re not part of the family again, ngwanu mechieonu na 😂."

@tamara.debbiee said:

"This woman don craze before…. Nothing wey person won tell me."

@iam_richie007 said:

"So you never follow Buhari rest Yinka."

@blissfully_allday said:

"The plot of you and Judy Austin ganging against QueenMay is so pronounced. Your interviews with Uche Maduagwu who you have paid to continue to drag QueenMay is seen, but that karma you preach is about was you. The pit you and Judy are still digging against an innocent woman you will fall in it again! Once you didn’t learn now you keep pushing Uche Maduagwu. You go learn again 😀😀😀."

@_cherii_coco said:

"Once you start supporting Judy good things will departt from you coz Judy is an ev!l woman."

@mheenarh__ said:

"The more this woman does, the more I get to understand how strong May is. She literally can’t bring herself to move on and leave that family’s business😂."

@ladyque_1 said:

"Can’t this woman’s family advice her to stay off edochie’s family pr0blem."

@meetyou8120 said:

"You can never support Judy and yul edochie without sounding senseIess and l00king f00Iis 😂."

@proudly_blessed01 said:

"Yinka you still dnt want to minus yourself frm this family's drama! it will drown you."

@amfildiets said:

"Is like Linc go need Odumeje to be free from his spiritual wife. Odumeje abeg lelease your POWER 😂."

May Edochie ignores Yinka’s drama, launches beauty products

Recall, amid ongoing online drama stirred by Yinka’s attacks on her fans, May Edochie travelled to London to focus on her business growth.

May announced the launch of her new product line in the UK, marking a major milestone for her brand, and she accompanied the post with photos.

The news warmed the hearts of her supporters, who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and praised her for maintaining grace

