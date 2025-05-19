Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo made waves online after she shared details of her current trip

The TikTok star shared details of how she moved in a private car to the airport for an international flight

The newly married woman further hinted that she was leaving the country for her husband’s, which got the attention of many online

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo became a trending topic when a recent video of her appeared online.

The newlywed bride was seen in a car ride and subsequently on an international flight flaunting her handbag.

Priscilla Ojo shares clip as she moves to Tanzania. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Some of her Snapchat followers enquired about her return to Tanzania after seeing the clip.

The young starlet subtly confessed that she left Nigeria for her husband's native Tanzania.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding is one for the books, as it was featured on one of the most popular American blogs on the internet, The Shade Room.

The Instagram-based blog with over 29 million followers offers celebrity and trending news predominantly within the African American community. The New York Times refers to it as the "TMZ of Instagram".

Recall the carnival-like ceremony which took place over the Easter weekend as the meeting of Tanzanian and Nigerian cultures merging as one.

Guests and celebrities who attended the event did so in stunning outfits from various indigenous designers.

Nigerians were taken aback when pictures and scenes from the extravagant wedding made it to the renowned blog.

Juma Jux also reacted to the post made about his wedding as he shared it on his Instagram story.

During the event, Priscilla, and her father, Mr Ademidun Ojo, made waves on the internet.

The wedding ceremony of the TikTok influencer and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, has had both fans and netizens glued to their phones.

A video from the event showed when Priscy and her dad shared a time alone together on the dancefloor to the delight of their guests, with netizens appreciating Iyabo Ojo.

Netizens react to Priscilla Ojo’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aidaharuna8

"My beautiful, I love you so much."

shiwoku_ said:

"God the King will bring your husband home safely and peacefully in the mighty name of Jesus, my Ajoke, God the King will put all your enemies to shame by the power of God the King 👏👏🔥🔥."

flaw_lesscutie said:

"That wifey glow ❤️❤️."

bukolakudirat said:

"Layo la pade 🙏🏾❤️❤️."

korra bag said:

"Before nko?she going home❤️❤️❤️❤️."

monsuratkamiludeen wrote:

"Iyawo losi oko oo Ibeji very soon inshallah 👏."

ajiboshomuyibat wrote:

"Go well my pricy koko."

mide_shay siad:

"Wifey😍😍."

damilola.023 said:

"Safe Trip baby❤️😍."

gorretkisa said:

"Hmmmmmm glowing 🔥🔥🔥."

fumaz01 wrote:

"Safe trip dear."

teddivasfabricsasoebi said:

"New hit #I foundlove God bless and keep you forever ijn🙏."

Priscilla Ojo shares cip of self moving to husabnd's country. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham and Enioluwa clash at JP 25

Celebrity couple Prisicilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding ceremony witnessed a mini drama from their family and friends.

A video online showed the moment Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham confronted influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The renowned bride’s best friend immediately responded with a warning for the movie star, which caught the attention of many online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng