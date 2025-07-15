Mohbad's aunt was recently interviewed by VeryDarkMan and shared her experience on that fateful day

The lady, who gave an insight into what she saw on the said day, startled VDM as she began to reveal shocking details

The video has now gone viral, catching the attention of many online users, who have reacted in various way

A new video shared by VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, has erupted another round of discussions on social media, concerning Mohbad's death.

The audacious critic brought Mohbad’s mother’s younger sister as his next interviewee to share what she experienced on the day the young star died.

Without hesitation, the singer's aunt noted that she saw a bloody singlet and blanket. However, her sister was already washing the singlet, adding that the blood on it was a lot.

Her confession corroborated Mohbad’s father's statements during his interview with VDM. Furthermore, she revealed that Wunmi, the singer’s widow, fought for his phone on the said day. Many wondered why a woman who had just lost her husband would be bothered about his phone.

Mohbad’s aunt also mentioned that one of his friends tried to stop his mother from making a video of the house and how things were. Additionally, she said that Wunmi is insolent and that she and Mohbad were always fighting.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Prime Boy, a friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, has shared a new video concerning the singer’s father’s conduct.

The singer’s friend, who was recently interviewed by Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, called out Mohbad's father for using his death for fame.

Prime Boy shared other details in the video, which triggered emotional reactions from online users and his fans.

Prime Boy had stated that before Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy, his father failed to bury him in a befitting coffin. He further stated that he would rather leave his son’s body in the morgue than bury him under such circumstances.

Mohbad’s friend breaks silence on fathering singer's son

Per an earlier report, close friend of late Mohbad, spending cleared the air over rumors linking him to Liam’s paternity.

He insisted he never had any romantic ties with Mohbad’s partner, saying he is open to a DNA test.

Spending called out bloggers and social media users spreading what he describes as damaging lies.

