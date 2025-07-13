Mohbad’s dad has explained that he only saw his son’s bent neck in the coffin after watching the footage on TV

The father disclosed that he didn’t buy the coffin or witness how his son’s body was placed inside it

He accused the police of ignoring his petitions and not interrogating key people around Mohbad before the burial

In a painful twist to the already troubling death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, the late artist’s father has shared new revelations that have left Nigerians unsettled once again.

This comes after he recently recounted the disturbing details of his son's final moments.

Speaking during an interview with media personality VeryDarkMan, the grieving father recounted how he saw the viral footage of ’s bent neck in a coffin for the first time on TV, not in person.

Mohbad’s dad says he only saw his son’s bent neck in the coffin after watching the footage on TV. Photos: @iammohbad/IG.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“I don’t know anything about Mohbad’s neck bends in the coffin. I only saw the coffin colour on the television screen."

Legit.ng reported that the social media critic has been interrogating some close associates of the deceased to hear their accounts regarding the tragic demise.

Mohbad's father denies buying his son's coffin

One of the biggest shocks from the interview was the father’s claim that he wasn’t involved in buying the coffin used to bury his son.

He said he had already left the morgue by midnight after giving burial instructions and only saw the coffin the following day during media coverage.

He stated:

“I was not the one who bought the coffin. It was after he was buried the next day that I saw it on TV"

The coffin, which had earlier caused public outrage for its size and the awkward angle of Mohbad’s neck, remains a symbol of what many believe was a hasty and careless burial.

The father didn’t stop at the coffin. He for their failure to investigate properly, insisting they ignored crucial steps that could have exposed what happened to his son.

He stated:

“The police didn’t investigate the people in the house with him, didn’t do any phone forensics. They didn’t question the person who embalmed Mohbad despite my petition. MOH was embalmed in less than three hours after he passed away.”

In the interview, Mohbad’s father made statements reflecting sentiments shared by some Nigerians.

He declared:

“I regret being born in Nigeria. Whenever my son gets justice, I will relocate from Lagos"

See the video here:

Reactions trails Mohbad's father's interview with VDM

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@sunny_vibez:

“You bury a young man like that in such a rush? Even animals get more dignity.”

@rhoda_xoxo:

“That coffin and bent neck still haunt me. This country is truly lawless.”

@kingmicheal:

“Embalmed in three hours? This whole thing smells like a cover-up.”

Mohbad’s father discloses that he didn’t buy the coffin or witness how his son’s body was placed inside. Photos: UGC.

Source: Instagram

VDM names person who knows about Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman shared a new perspective from his recent investigations around the late singer Mohbad’s death.

He went on to note that they were most likely the ones who shared the tragic news with the famed media, Instablog.

VDM argued that Instablog was the news platform that broke news, claiming that Mohbad had died of an ear infection, which was later refuted. He highlighted that it was best for Instablog to disclose who provided the fake news to them, to bring him closer to the suspect.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng