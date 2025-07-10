Mohbad’s female friend, who was recently interviewed by VDM, has shared more shocking details about their NDLEA arrest

Dominica, also known as Mummy’s Gal, told VDM what Wunmi instructed her to say to Naira Marley following their release

After she failed to comply, she detailed what Wunmi made her go through, igniting reactions on social media

Dominica's interview with Martins Vincent Otse has been trending on social media after the activist released the final part.

The online critic has shared two other parts of the clip where Dominica revealed more secrets about what transpired between her and Wunmi.

Mohbad's friend said Wunmi asked her to lie about what happened at the NDLEA office. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

She earlier stated that the late singer's family rushed him to Neuropsychiatric Hospital Aro, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Following this, Wunmi reached out to Naira Marley, asking for his intervention, thus spilling Mohbad’s family secret to the Marlian boss.

In a recent development, she shared that Wunmi had told her to lie, claiming that was poisoned at the NDLEA office. When she refused, Wunmi spread several lies about her, telling people that she was a gossip lover.

This led to her being abused by Papaya and other friends, as they assumed she was the one spreading rumours about her

Watch the video below:

Dominica's latest confession spurs reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@amoke1971 said:

"But according to the video online that time moh was the one talking on the stretcher that he was the only given some thing to take , this lady is not been truthful in some part."

@kng_zamani17 said:

"Dem no all this kind info but dem no know if he was bullied by naira and samlarry… hmm 😂😂."

@main.promise said:

"Not even his own father stood in the Gap and fight to bring justice for his Son !! Sometimes stranger becomes more FAMILY to us than our own family ,I believe God will vindicate for Mohbads NA TIME GO TELL ❤️🙌."

@cute_nonso1 said:

"Even VDM go don confuse. But what do I know. 🤷‍♂️."

@ileemah said:

"Can somebody just accept and go to jail and stop stressing us out 😂😂😂."

@cruisebyrain said:

"At this point, it’s becoming obvious that there’s more going on than what’s being said. When someone steps forward to speak on such a sensitive issue, we expect clarity, neutrality, and focus on justice. But what we’re seeing now feels like something else entirely."

@_cherii_coco said:

"People around mohbad failed him before and after his death 😢 Mohbad trust people blindly."

@sarkihenzy said:

"The truth is coming out small small 😂I love it ! But this girl sef hmm."

@xtocris said:

"But mohbad himself actually said ndlea gave him something to drink na! What’s this girl saying sef."

Zlatan ignores VDM, buys new Benz

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Zlatan Ibile showcased his brand-new Mercedes-Benz online, and fans have been unable to get over it.

The street act unveiled his sleek ride via his official Snapchat page amid VDM's probe and investigation into Mohbad's death.

The new video has now made the rounds online, giving social media users many things to talk about.

