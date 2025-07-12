A video showed music promoter Sam Larry humbly greeting Gov Sanwo-Olu at Lagos LG elections on Saturday

The sighting comes while Sam Larry remains under public scrutiny over singer Mohbad’s 2023 death

He had previously told VDM that Mohbad owed him money, but denied ever harming the late singer

A new video making rounds on social media has captured the moment controversial music promoter Sam Larry humbly greeted Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the 2025 Local Government chairmanship and councilorship elections.

In the short clip, Sam Larry is seen approaching the governor with noticeable humility, clasping his hands together in a respectful manner as he exchanged brief pleasantries.

Though it seemed like a typical political interaction, it didn’t take long for online observers to link the moment to the lingering questions surrounding Mohbad’s death, a case Sam Larry is yet to be publicly cleared from in the court of public opinion.

Still under the spotlight over Mohbad’s death

Since the tragic death of 27-year-old singer Mohbad (Ilerioluwa Aloba) on September 12, 2023, Sam Larry has remained one of the names often mentioned in connection to the late singer’s struggles.

Although not officially indicted, videos and past interactions between the two have kept the public glued to any development involving the music executive.

In a recent interview with activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), Sam Larry addressed the allegations once more, insisting he had no hand in the singer’s death.

He said:

“He owed me for a show he didn’t attend. That was the issue. I never harmed him"

Despite his statement, public trust has not fully returned, especially as investigations into Mohbad’s death continue to gain momentum through independent activists and legal efforts from the late singer’s family.

See the video here:

Reactions trail footage of Sam Larry

The video has drawn reactions across platforms, with many Nigerians weighing in on the significance of the moment:

@yusufgramz:

“That two-hand greeting shows this guy knows his image still dey ground.”

@ifee_luv:

“He fit greet all the governors in Nigeria, but Moh’s matter no go disappear like that.”

@adunniwrites:

“Sam Larry wan rebrand slowly, but the streets no forget that casket.”

@tonia_vibes:

“He lay low all this while, now after coroner’s verdict he’s shaking hands? Interesting.”

@official_drexx:

“They think Nigerians forget easily. But Mohbad’s face is still fresh in our minds.”

@chima_real:

“Meeting the governor doesn’t erase the past. We’re still watching and waiting.”

