A close friend of late Mohbad, Spending has cleared the air over rumors linking him to Liam’s paternity

He insisted he never had any romantic ties with Mohbad’s partner, saying he is open to a DNA test

Spending called out bloggers and social media users spreading what he describes as damaging lies

Since the tragic death of Nigerian singer Mohbad, multiple narratives have emerged online, and one of the most controversial yet is the question of who fathered his only son, Liam.

Social media recently lit up with claims suggesting that Spending, a longtime friend and associate of the late singer, might secretly be the child’s biological father.

Before that, the singer’s father, in a recent interview with VDM, had shared some shocking details about his last moment.

Meanwhile, a post had gone viral showing side-by-side photos of Spending and Liam, with many users alleging a resemblance between the two.

But now, Spending is setting the record straight.

“This is not a joke!” – Spending addresses the rumor head-on

Taking to his Instagram story, the ex-singer's ally issued a denial.

He wrote: “I’ve been seeing several bloggers insinuating I’m Liam’s father. This is not a joke for real!! To set the record straight, I’m not his father and I never had any affectionate relationship with his mother,” he wrote.

He expressed deep frustration over how quickly falsehoods can spread on social media and accused bloggers of twisting the narrative for engagement and views.

In a move to show transparency, Spending didn't stop at mere words. He offered to undergo a DNA test to put the matter to rest once and for all.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Spending's post

As expected, the statement generated a mix of reactions:

@teekay_xoxo:

“Respect to Spending for addressing this with maturity. People need to stop playing with others’ lives.”

@onyekaszn:

“Omo! Resemblance dey sha. But I respect him for being open to DNA. Time will tell.”

@gloriablinks:

“How do you people sleep at night fabricating stories about a grieving child and his family?”

@queen_vee:

“Internet people too wicked. This boy just lost his dad, now una wan confuse him more?”

@iam_femi:

“At least Spending came out clean and even offered DNA. That’s more than most would do.”

@blessed_mama:

“Bloggers should rest abeg. Let Mohbad rest in peace and stop dragging innocent people.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a painful twist to the already troubling death of Mohbad, the late artist’s father has shared new revelations that have left Nigerians unsettled once again.

Speaking during an interview with media personality VeryDarkMan, the grieving father recounted how he saw the viral footage of his son’s bent neck in a coffin for the first time on TV, not in person

One of the biggest shocks from the interview was the father’s claim that he wasn’t involved in buying the coffin used to bury his son.

