Seun Kuti reacted to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death, sharing a claim that Nigeria paid £3,000 monthly for his care

The singer in a video questioned why Nigerians are celebrating the former president’s death as justice

He insisted that natural death isn’t punishment, saying Buhari’s family will continue enjoying life

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has added his voice to the ongoing conversations surrounding the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former President died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13. He is expected to be buried in his compound in Daura, Katsina State.

In a viral video, Seun didn’t only criticised the national celebration by some Nigerians over Buhari’s passing, he also revealed what he claims was an outrageous monthly expense paid by the Federal Government for Buhari’s medical upkeep in the UK.

According to the youngest son of music legend Fela Kuti, Buhari enjoyed luxury care abroad even as many Nigerians struggled with poor healthcare systems back home.

He alleged:

“I heard it somewhere that while he was in the hospital, where he was for months till his death, the Nigerian government was paying 3,000 pounds monthly till he died. He was taken care of by Nigeria till his old age.”

The singer expressed frustration over how taxpayers’ money was allegedly used to sustain a former leader abroad, questioning the priorities of a country that fails to care for its own citizens.

“Natural death is not justice” - Seun Kuti

While social media has seen divided opinions since Buhari's death was confirmed, Seun believes the celebrations are misplaced.

He stated:

“Now, some of you will come online celebrating like his death is a victory for us. Did you charge him in court for his crime? Why do you think an old man dying of old age is justice?”

The Afrobeat star said that true justice would have seen Buhari held accountable during his lifetime. Instead, he fears that his legacy and family wealth will remain intact while the public settles for emotional satisfaction.

See the video here:

Seun’s comments get mixed reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions of nerizen below

@Updateboyx:

"No b watin I dey talk b dis. 83 year old die, una dey happy. You wey never 30 dey happy say 80+ die. Person wey die as ex president Lol being a president is one in a billion people. 99.99% of people talking abt it will never attain that height."

@sammyalfred7:

"There's a reason why I've been watching Seun Kuti's live stream on IG since 2021. It started as "Bird Eyes View" then. The tremendous amount of knowledge I've gained from that space has contributed so much to my level of consciousness. We used to be less than 100 watching live in 2021. Now we're well above 700 watching live.

@abiodun_iskilu":

"If no be say some Nigerians mumu we deh mock person wey enjoy e life till 80plus wey most of us deh even pray for to reach."

@harphyz101:

"Sounds is too intelligent and his takes on some topics needs to be archived and taught to youths"

@MrBubu01:

"The point is some fools want ppl to celebrate him"

Seun Kuti questions why Nigerians are celebrating the former president’s death as justice. Photos: bigbirdkuti/IG

Davido's cryptic leaves fans speculating

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido seems not to be bothered by the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Instead of talking about Buhari, Davido, who is currently on his 5ive Tour, took to Instagram to share about the greatest lesson he learnt about people.

The quote, often attributed to author Maya Angelou, seemed to have caused a series of speculations from netizens who are trying to relate it to the present situation of the country.

