Davido avoided a direct reaction to Buhari’s death but dropped a cryptic message that left many guessing

While other celebrities shared tributes or critiques, the Afrobeats star chose to reflect on human emotions instead

Singer’s quote about unforgettable feelings ignited speculation, with fans interpreting it in different ways

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, seems not to be bothered by the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Since Buhari’s death on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at a London clinic, Nigerians have been looking forward to the singer’s reaction. Already, Nigerian celebrities have spoken about the former Nigerian leader's passing.

However, instead of talking about Buhari, Davido, who is currently on his 5ive Tour, took to Instagram to share about the greatest lesson he learnt about people.

Davido avoids direct reaction to Buhari’s death but drops a cryptic message that leaves many guessing. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“I’ve learnt that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel,” he wrote, alongside a series of emojis and tour-related hashtags.

The quote, often attributed to author Maya Angelou, seemed to have caused a series of speculations from netizens who are trying to relate it to the present situation of the country.

Legit.ng meanwhile, recalled that, while the news of Buhari’s death has been met with mixed reactions from Nigerian celebrities, Sonia Ighalo, ex-wife of footballer Jude Ighalo, is not holding back her disappointment at how some Nigerians are handling the situation.

The model and lifestyle influencer took to her Instagram stories to mourn the former leader and call out those publicly celebrating his passing.

See the post here:

Mixed Reactions trail Davido’s post

As expected, social media had a lot to say:

@Dreey_szn:

“Davido’s too smart to get dragged into Nigerian political wahala. Man stayed focused.”

@blessy4eva:

“You sabi quote Maya Angelou, but you no fit say rest in peace or even acknowledge the man?”

@KingOlamide:

“OBO chose peace, and I respect it. Sometimes silence is also a statement.”

@iam_fola:

“Davido no get time for all this online dragging. Man just dey live him best life on tour.”

@kween_zizi:

“He no even post ‘RIP’. Na quote he drop. This one na silent shade or soft avoidance?”

@talk2deji:

“OBO always knows how to move smart. If he posted anything direct, wahala go dey.”

@linda_reacts:

“You all expecting Davido to post about Buhari like say dem be paddy. Free the guy abeg.”

@oluwa_toba:

“That quote touched me, lowkey. Sometimes it’s better to reflect than pretend to mourn.”

Davido's quote about unforgettable feelings ignites speculation: Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido's manager blames singer

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido’s longtime manager, Asa Asika, stirred massive reactions online after claiming that Afrobeats would have grown faster globally if his client had collaborated with Wizkid and others in the industry.

Speaking during an episode of the Afropolitan Podcast, Asika compared Afrobeats to Latin music and credited the likes of Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Nicky Jam for pushing Latin pop forward through strategic collaborations.

He said Afrobeats would have achieved similar global dominance if Nigerian stars worked together more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng