Father of late singer Mohbad in an interview with VDM recounted the strange phone call before the shocking news of his death

He revealed how he walked into the room and saw a duvet soaked in blood, then found Mohbad’s lifeless body

The singer's claimed police denied him access to report his own son’s death, drawing reactions from netizens

Father of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad has opened up on the final moment of his son in a sit-down with activist VeryDarkMan.

The old man is the fifth person involved in the controversy that has surrounded the passing of the late rapper on September 12, 2023, being interviewed by VDM.

The activist recently had a sit down with the deceased friend who shared some details that brought a different twist to the saga.

Baba Mohbad reveals how he walked into the room and saw a duvet soaked in blood. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video posted on VDM’s Instagram, the elder Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba shared how what started as a routine hospital update turned into the most devastating day of his life.

According to Mohbad’s dad, he received a call around 4:30 p.m. from Iya Moh, the late singer’s mother, saying Mohbad was at the hospital and not feeling well.

He recalled:

“I waited so we could go together. She came with Wunmi’s aunty, Iya Tunde, and we got on a ferry"

While they were on the way, several calls kept coming into their phones. One stood out—a call from Darosha, Mohbad’s cousin and close associate.

He stated:

“He told me, ‘You can go back home, Moh is fine and receiving treatment.’ But I refused. I knew something was wrong.”

By the time they got to Osapa London bus stop at around 6:30 p.m., Mohbad’s father said he was already convinced things weren’t adding up. Eventually, they made it to the house around 9:00 p.m.

He said:

“The first thing I saw was a duvet soaked with blod. I was confused"

He was then called downstairs by Mohbad’s friend, Lifestyle, where he saw his son’s lifeless body on the floor surrounded by alfas. The house, he said, was full of people—including Zlatan, DJ Bami, Darosha, and Mohbad’s lawyer.

According to the grieving father, Mohbad’s wife Wunmi was crying and claimed that the singer had reacted badly to an injection. She also reportedly said:

But Mohbad’s dad, who described himself as a pastor, said he rejected the idea immediately.

Even more troubling was what happened next.

“We went to the police station. As I was giving my statement, someone came out and said they must not give me the police report because I didn’t report his death on time.”

He also claimed that Wunmi had the doctor’s report, kept quiet, and that Mohbad’s body was embalmed in the house without his knowledge. Worse still, the morgue refused to accept the body that night.

See the video here:

Baba Mohbad reveals how he walked into the room and saw a duvet soaked in bl*od. Photos: @iammohbad/IG

Source: Instagram

Lagos coroner rules on Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported the Lagos State coroner has ruled on the case involving the death of singer Mohbad.

The court sat in Ikorodu on Friday, July 11, 2025, and Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, who presided over the case, acknowledged the maltreatment the singer suffered at the hands of Sam Larry and Naira Marley.

However, the court ruled that the mistreatment did not have a direct link to his death. Magistrate Shotobi concluded that Mohbad's death was caused by medical negligence and called for the prosecution of Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who treated the 26-year-old music star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng