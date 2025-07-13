Burna Boy Makes U-Turn, Shares Real Truth On Why He’s Delaying Starting Family: “It's No More Funny”
- Singer Burna Boy said starting a family is not on his radar yet, as he remains fully committed to touring
- The Grammy winner, in a recent interview, revealed he hasn’t gone on holiday since his music career began
- The Afrobeats star stated that he doesn’t want to build a family while living on the road
Nigerian music heavyweight, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has revealed why fans shouldn’t expect him to start a family anytime soon.
This is a sharp contrast to an earlier statement he made during his recent 34th birthday celebration.
According to the “Odogwu”, he was giving thought to starting a new family after having a recent conversation with Jowizaza.
However, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, the Grammy-winning artist got candid about his private life and why he’s yet to settle down or take a break from the spotlight.
While many of his colleagues have started families or spoken about their plans to do so, Burna made it clear: for now, he’s married to the road.
"I want a family... but not while touring" – Burna
When asked directly if he was thinking of starting a family soon, the 34-year-old paused, then answered with refreshing honesty.
He stated:
“Yeah, but I don’t want to start that on the road. I’m not planning on quitting tours anytime soon, so I don’t know where to now put that—find a middle ground.”
The ‘Last Last’ crooner hinted that the kind of family life he envisions can’t be built in hotel rooms or tour buses. For Burna, it seems, fatherhood is a full-time job—one he’s not ready to mix with the chaos of global stages just yet.
No vacations, no kids
Burna Boy also revealed a surprising detail about his lifestyle: he has never gone on holiday since his music journey began.
He admitted:
“I haven’t gone on a holiday since I started. One of the reasons is that I don’t have children. So there’s nothing really pulling me to take a break.”
See the video here:
Fans react to Burna’s family decision
Nigerians online had mixed but heartfelt responses to Burna’s statements.
@temidayo_ade:
“This makes sense. At least he’s not rushing to do it for the ‘aesthetic’ like some celebs.”
@queenshaay:
“He’s thinking long-term and that’s rare these days. Parenting isn’t a side hustle.”
@iam_henrytee:
“No holiday since the start of his career? That man is really living the ‘African Giant’ life.”
Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album
Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha has reviewed Burna Boy's latest album. The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.
While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.
Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Regha rated the album a mere 2/10, insisting it was Burna Boy’s weakest effort yet.
