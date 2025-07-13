Singer Burna Boy said starting a family is not on his radar yet, as he remains fully committed to touring

The Grammy winner, in a recent interview, revealed he hasn’t gone on holiday since his music career began

The Afrobeats star stated that he doesn’t want to build a family while living on the road

Nigerian music heavyweight, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has revealed why fans shouldn’t expect him to start a family anytime soon.

This is a sharp contrast to an earlier statement he made during his recent 34th birthday celebration.

According to the “Odogwu”, he was giving thought to starting a new family after having a recent conversation with Jowizaza.

However, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, the Grammy-winning artist got candid about his private life and why he’s yet to settle down or take a break from the spotlight.

While many of his colleagues have started families or spoken about their plans to do so, Burna made it clear: for now, he’s married to the road.

"I want a family... but not while touring" – Burna

When asked directly if he was thinking of starting a family soon, the 34-year-old paused, then answered with refreshing honesty.

He stated:

“Yeah, but I don’t want to start that on the road. I’m not planning on quitting tours anytime soon, so I don’t know where to now put that—find a middle ground.”

The ‘Last Last’ crooner hinted that the kind of family life he envisions can’t be built in hotel rooms or tour buses. For Burna, it seems, fatherhood is a full-time job—one he’s not ready to mix with the chaos of global stages just yet.

No vacations, no kids

Burna Boy also revealed a surprising detail about his lifestyle: he has never gone on holiday since his music journey began.

He admitted:

“I haven’t gone on a holiday since I started. One of the reasons is that I don’t have children. So there’s nothing really pulling me to take a break.”

Fans react to Burna’s family decision

Nigerians online had mixed but heartfelt responses to Burna’s statements.

@temidayo_ade:

“This makes sense. At least he’s not rushing to do it for the ‘aesthetic’ like some celebs.”

@queenshaay:

“He’s thinking long-term and that’s rare these days. Parenting isn’t a side hustle.”

@iam_henrytee:

“No holiday since the start of his career? That man is really living the ‘African Giant’ life.”

