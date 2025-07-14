Nigerian seer, Bright the Seer, has shared what she claims God revealed to her about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 Nigerian election

Bright, who gained attention after some of her previous prophecies about Muhammadu Buhari and Iyabo Ojo came to pass attracted attention

Fans expressed mixed reactions and raised questions, as they sought further clarification on the details of her prophecy and what it may mean

A day after the news of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari broke, Nigerian seer Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright the Seer, has shared what Nigerians should expect in the 2027 election.

An old video of Bright had gone viral online after the former leader's passing, with another video now circulating in which the seer issues a serious warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the 2027 election.

According to Bright, the president is failing to carry out the mission God set for him in serving Nigeria and its people.

She prophesied that a “mega revolution” would unfold in the country, with Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora preparing for it.

Bright sternly cautioned the president, stating that what is coming will be unforeseen, urging him to be ready for what lies ahead.

Bright the Seer shares guidance for president

In offering a solution, the seer advised President Tinubu to exercise caution with those working alongside him. She further suggested that the president should meet with her to discuss the warning she had shared.

Bright the Seer sends warnings to key figures

In her latest pronouncement, Bright the Seer also sent a note of warning to several high-profile figures, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, singer Ayodeji "Wizkid" Balogun, and the Minister of Works, David Umahi. She specifically urged them to meet with her, offering guidance on their futures.

Bright mentioned that Wizkid should seek her counsel due to a connection with his late mother’s duplicate.

This follows previous prophecies she has made about celebrities, such as one regarding actress Iyabo Ojo, which surfaced after she lost her properties to a fire. Bright also made a prophecy about singer 2Baba and his wife, Natasha.

What fans said about Bright's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Bright the Seer said. Here are comments below:

@myheartbitcoin reacted:

"I wish you could tell us when Nigeria will be good. Because Tinubu has been in d Agenda along time ago before yr prophecy."

@jossyjossy69 commented:

"Madam pls the spirit didn't say I should see you too, abi the spirit nor dey see poor people lol ."

@nkriujoanonuoha shared:

"Why are you telling us am very sorry for you don't allow the anger of God to descend on you."

@grafixcouturebespoke said:

"Umahi and Wike should see you. lol na there you spoil am."

@iamdondennis wrote:

"We will come for them soon."

Bright the Seer sends message to Davido, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported earlier that Bright the Seer opened up about Davido and Wizkid amid their beef, which had not been resolved.

The two had been at loggerheads and had exchanged words online, with even their fans getting involved in the feud.

According to the seer, the two singers were destined to collaborate on a project that would shake the world, and she predicted it would happen within the next nineteen months. She also noted that Wizkid was deeply missing his mother

