PDP chieftain Dino Melaye has got Nigerians talking after sharing a picture of his call to a ceremony on Thursday, July 10

Melaye, who once shared with the public that he was studying law at the Baze University in Abuja, shared the joy of being a new member of the Nigerian Bar Association

The PDP chieftain has been a strong supporter of the former Vice President Atiku and has hinted at joining his coalition movement

Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the loyalists of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has got Nigerians talking after sharing his picture from the call to bar ceremony organised by the Body of Benchers and the Nigerian Law School.

Melaye, who once shared pictures of himself as a law student at the Baze University in Abuja, took to social media on Thursday, July 10, and announced his successful completion of the Nigerian Law School, and he can now be addressed as Barrister and Solicitor of Nigeria.

Dino Melaye shares picture of his call to the bar ceremony

Source: Twitter

How Melaye performed in Kogi governorship election

Recall that Melaye was the PDP governorship candidate in the November 2023 election in Kogi state, where he came third in the governorship race. He had earlier served as a House of Representatives member and Senator in the national assembly.

This came at a time Atiku-led coalition adopted the ADC as the political platform for the opposition leaders to contest in the 2027 election. The PDP chieftain had earlier hinted that he would be joining the ADC.

This is due to the fact that several politicians, particularly the opposition leaders, are making alignments and realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections. This is because the coalition has vowed to sack President Bola Tinubu in the next election cycle.

Dino Melaye joins Atiku Abubakar-led coalition

Source: Instagram

How Nigerians react to Melaye's graduation

However, his picture from the law school on Thursday has started generating condemnation from some Nigerians. Below are some of the reactions:

Ekene Fortunate wrote:

"Atiku, no need to hire any lawyer again. You will be in charge of mobilising lawyers for him, whether there's a case or not".

Peter Edward commented:

"How? When? Because last I saw, you were doing contents in Nigeria and Dubai, showing off your unsubstantiated largesse."

Emmy reacted:

"Congratulations, sir. Looking forward to seeing how you handle your first loss in court."

Oluwajosh challenges:

"Please take on the Mohbad case, let's see the stuff you're made of."

Characteristix posited:

"Wike has made many personalities study law in old age... Oma'se o... but congratulations are in order."

Casmir Ajems tweeted:

"This Dino no dey worry o. the man no send anybody. see as him pose dey do fine boy things."

See the video of the former lawmaker here:

Melaye sparks controversies at Obi Cubana's party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye sparked controversy on social media with his appearance at the birthday party of Nigerian socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana.

The PDP candidate in the last Kogi governorship election was said to have ignored another socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Cubana Chief Priest was seen wearing the logo of President Bola Tinubu on his headwear, taken to be a clear representation of the APC at the major event.

