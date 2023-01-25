2023: Self-Styled Activist, Rinu Oduala Taunts APC Supporters Ahead of Polls
- Amid the incessant rate of insecurity in Nigeria, social media influencer and activist, Rinu Oduala has lambasted APC supporters
- The 24-year-old in a Twitter rant called out supporters of the APC calling them 'wicked' if they end up casting their votes for the party in next month's polls
- Rinu has been a strong critic of the APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari
Self-styled activist and social media influencer, Rinu Oduala has aimed a dig at the supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Rinu via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 25 described supporters of the ruling party as 'wicked'.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
She tweeted:
"Do you know why I think you are a wicked person if you support APC?
"The deaths, poverty, insecurity, joblessness etc, no concern you. Everything that has happened in this country is a joke to you.
"You are a very wicked person."
Rinu, famed for her participation in the infamous #EndSARS protest in 2020 has been critical of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The 24-year-old has vented her grouse on several occasions towards the APC and has publicly declared her support for the presidential bid of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.
Source: Legit.ng