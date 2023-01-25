Amid the incessant rate of insecurity in Nigeria, social media influencer and activist, Rinu Oduala has lambasted APC supporters

The 24-year-old in a Twitter rant called out supporters of the APC calling them 'wicked' if they end up casting their votes for the party in next month's polls

Rinu has been a strong critic of the APC and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

Self-styled activist and social media influencer, Rinu Oduala has aimed a dig at the supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Rinu via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 25 described supporters of the ruling party as 'wicked'.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has been tipped by political pundits to dominate the 2023 general election. Photo: Rinu Oduala

She tweeted:

"Do you know why I think you are a wicked person if you support APC?

"The deaths, poverty, insecurity, joblessness etc, no concern you. Everything that has happened in this country is a joke to you.

"You are a very wicked person."

Rinu, famed for her participation in the infamous #EndSARS protest in 2020 has been critical of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 24-year-old has vented her grouse on several occasions towards the APC and has publicly declared her support for the presidential bid of Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

