Former President Muhammadu Buhari passed away at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13

Former Vice President Waziri Atiku Abubakar penned a heartfelt tribute to the late president, expressing sympathy for Nigerians

Former President Buhari served as a democratically elected president from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, completing two terms in office

Former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the passing away of Former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London, describing it as "a profound national tragedy".

Former Vice President Waziri Atiku Abubakar has mourned the passing away of late President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London

The former vice president expressed deep emotions in a statement on his X.com page, penning a heartfelt tribute to the late President Buhari, as he sympathised with the family and the nation.

The statement reads, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.

"President Buhari was not just a former Head of State, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will."

According to the statement, Atiku extolled the legacy of the Former President, characterising him as a statesman who led the nation through turbulent and triumphant times, describing his death as not just a loss to the people of Daura but to Nigeria as a nation.

"His death is not just a loss to his immediate family and the people of Daura, it is a profound national tragedy. Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times and whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

"To his beloved family, I offer my deepest condolences. I pray for strength and comfort in this time of grief. To the people of Katsina State and the entire nation, I mourn with you. May we all take solace in the knowledge that he gave his life to the service of Nigeria and never wavered in his belief in her promise.

"May Allah, the Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus." The statement concluded

Leaders extol former President Buhari's legacy

Since his demise, several leaders, state actors and colleagues have expressed sadness over his death, extolling his leadership legacy from former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and several other leaders across the country.

With President Bola Tinubu leading the tribute, he orders the immediate burial of the former president according to the Islamic rites in Daura, Katsina State.

Former Vice President Waziri Atiku Abubakar has mourned the passing away of late President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London Photo credit- @MBuhari

President Tinubu pens tribute to the late President

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu has mourned the demise of his predecessor and the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.

Buhari's death was announced by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement, adding that his death was confirmed by the former president's family. He explained that "The family has announced the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon, in a clinic in London."

