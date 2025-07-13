News of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic has rippled across Nigeria

Reactions poured in from celebrities and media personalities following Buhari’s passing in London

Charly Boy delivered a scathing reaction to Buhari’s reported death, calling for karma to handle him

News of former president Muhammadu Buhari’s death at a London clinic has rippled across Nigeria, drawing emotional, spiritual, and controversial reactions, especially from public figures in the entertainment and media space.

The 82-year-old former military leader and civilian president reportedly passed away after weeks of observation in intensive care due to an undisclosed illness.

The 82-year-old former military leader and civilian president reportedly passed away in the United Kingdom.

Tributes have been pouring in, and Nigerian celebrities are not left out. Here are their reactions

1. Charly Boy: “May Karma be his portion”

Outspoken veteran entertainer and activist, Charly Boy, did not mince words in his reaction. Known for being a critic of Buhari’s administration, he shared a cryptic and biting post on Instagram:

“See dis AI looking man.If true true dis na Buhari,God biko, joor handle this man the way he handled all of us frustrated Nigerians. May Karma be his portion.”

His comment stirred intense conversations online, with some agreeing and others accusing him of disrespecting the dead.

2. Jumoke Odetola: “someday, all of us…”

Nollywood actress Jumoke Odetola took a more reflective route. Without mentioning names, she posted a reminder of life’s impermanence:

“All of us someday one day — THE REALITY. May we fulfill our part & leave a good legacy behind.”

Her words struck a more spiritual note, prompting followers to consider the legacy they would leave behind.

3. Rufai Oseni: “Sai Baba Forever”

Prominent journalist and TV anchor, Rufai Oseni, wrote:

“Sai Baba. Sai Buhari.”

The short but loaded statement recalled the popular campaign slogan used by Buhari’s loyalists, triggering both nostalgia and debate among readers online.

4. Bugzy Dvinci: "Buharia Nigeria"

Singer and social media personality Bugzy Dvinci reacted with a blend of sarcasm and sadness:

“Ex-President is gone. Chai. My Boo Boo Buhari wey Buharia Nigeria.”

5. Radiogad

A popular media voice took to social media with a classic open-ended post:

“Breaking News: Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari passes away in London…What are your thoughts on this?”

6. Daniel Regha: 'We suffered under'

Social critic Daniel Regha said he would remember the ex-President for the suffering during his administration

He wrote on X:

"Buhari's govts made life difficult for Nigerians; we suffered in more ways than one, including me. That's all I remember."

Charly Boy, Rufai Oseni react to Buhari's death.

Tinubu orders Shettima to UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that following Buhari's death, President Tinubu ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel immediately to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

Tinubu also spoke with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the late president’s widow, to express his condolences on behalf of the nation.

As part of national mourning, Tinubu directed that all government buildings fly the Nigerian flag at half staff in honour of the late leader.

