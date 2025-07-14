Nigerian disc jockey DJ Switch sparked outrage with her forthright statements about former President Muhammadu Buhari's death

Buhari, Nigeria's former military ruler and two-term civilian president, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London, following a lengthy illness

The activist who had clashed with the Nigerian government during the deceased’s regime bluntly made known her thoughts

Nigerian disc jockey Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has reacted to the news of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death.

On her Instagram story, she expressed her happiness at his death, describing it as the delicious fact of inevitability. She told him to rest in peace and stated that one was down.

Her post did not sit well with some netizens, and she addressed them in an Instagram video, questioning what Buhari accomplished for Nigeria other than trash it.

The activist claimed that when a leader is unjust, people will drink to their demise; however, when a leader is fair, people will mourn when they die.

“Please tell me what is Buhari’s achievement apart from destroying Nigeria. When you are a bad leader, people will drink to your demise, but when you lead with fairness, people will mourn when you die”.

DJ Switch, who rose to prominence during the #EndSARS protests in 2020, received national and international notoriety for livestreaming the controversial shooting of peaceful protestors by Nigerian Army forces at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

Her outspoken position on human rights concerns, as well as her criticism of the Buhari administration, elevated her to the ranks of the most prominent personalities of the time.

Watch her speak below:

How Nigerians reacted to DJ Switch’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

don_simonjnr10 said:

"1 down 5 more to go 👏😂."

iam_mexico2 said;

"People wen kai 4 lekki toll gate abeg, make una welcome am with 2by2 plank for head so hard."

oma_evbague said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 No fake love 😂😂😂."

buchi_king_ said:

"Una Dey talk o 😂."

youngbabi4u said:

"It is appointed for every man to die, but what will you be remembered for?"

ugochalacha_adaora said:

"When this news be hit use earlier today I thought we were sad 😂😂 all of a sudden everyone started remembering what this man did to us."

proudly_naijaprince said:

"Let’s not rejoice over anyone’s death, it will literally get to all of us one day. Death is inevitable."

talesbyblessing said:

"😢I understand, are you happy about the news?"

adeyeyegraceadef said:

"Omo people dey para hmmmm."

vibesofdcity said:

"Buhari get branches 😂😂 he’s death means nothing 😂."

haybee_builders_co said:

"No more fake love for this side 😂😂😂 Game over🎮❌ Buhari."

hajia_sade_makinde said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 At 82 pray you reach that age my dear."

donfx_official said:

"Let’s do good , nothing dey this life , Imagine everyone is happy about this man kpai cos of His wickedness."

jimath_gconcept said:

"😂😂😂Person we use Naija file asylum to herself as if she won’t die tooo😂Pele ole ofon."

olowoh_kesh_ said:

"What is going on here."

