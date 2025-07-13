The fall of POP ceilings, once a symbol of luxury in Nigeria, has become a major concern among homeowners in the country

Popular skit maker Zicsaloma made headlines after sharing a video showing the moment his living room ceiling fell

Aside from Zicsaloma, a number of popular Nigerian celebrities have also had similar chilling experiences

For many Nigerian homeowners, 'POP' in 'POP ceiling,' which stands for Plaster of Paris, is a symbol of luxury, now mostly found in modern houses across the country.

POP ceilings, a false ceiling or dropped ceiling. is made from a material called Plaster of Paris, derived from gypsum.

The ceilings, which are costly, can be found in homes, offices, schools, churches, among others.

However, there are now major concerns about POP ceilings in Nigerian homes, especially following skit maker Zicsaloma's viral video.

In this article, Legit.ng lists celebrities who have experienced the fall of their homes' POP ceilings

1. God saves Zicsaloma

In 2024, popular skit maker Zicsaloma stirred concerns from many Nigerians after he posted a chilling clip showing the moment his living room ceiling gave way during a recording session.

“Na God dey save person," Zicsaloma said as plaster fell inches from where he stood.

The comedian, who disclosed he was asleep at home when he heard a loud crash, expressed gratitude to God that there were no casualties, having hosted fellow actors a day before the fall.

2. Actress Bolaji Ogunmola escapes death twice

In May 2025, the Nollywood actress and producer shared details of how she narrowly escaped death twice.

Bolaji shared a collage of photos titled “May Dump,” where she disclosed that she was involved in a road accident and also witnessed the sudden collapse of her sitting room’s POP ceiling, within the same month.

The actress also posted a video showing the moment the POP ceiling in her house suddenly fell, destroying several belongings in its path.

According to Bolaji, she and her crew were filming upstairs when her production manager noticed something unusual.

Amid concerns from colleagues and fans, the actress reassured them that despite the double traumatic incidents, she was safe.

3. Rico trapped under fallen POP ceilings

Unlike others on the list, who escaped the crash, content creator Rico, popularly known as “Billionaire Gateman” was not so lucky as he got trapped under a fallen POP.

The incident, which occurred in June 2025, saw the content creator rushed to the hospital.

Rico's associate, Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac, in a social media post expressed gratitude to God for his friend’s safety, saying,

“Prayers up for my boy Rico #billionaire_gateman_ POP just fell on him. To God be the glory”.

4. Actress Ruth Eze narrowly escapes

In 2022, the Nollywood actress escaped death as the POP ceiling of her living room collapsed.

A video shared by Ruth Eze captured the moment the POP ceiling came down completely from the surface.

In reaction, the actress gave gratitude to God for averting the accident that could have claimed her life.

"My Chi Will Never Allow Them To Succeed, They Will Only Plan, But Will Never Succeed," she said in part.

5. Model's POP ceiling falls on birthday

In 2024, a Nigerian model Vanora shared how she escaped death after her house ceiling fell off while celebrating her birthday.

According to Vanora, she had just received her birthday cake when the incident occurred.

Vanora blamed the substandard materials used to build the house.

"It felt like the entire building was collapsing. I looked up and saw everything crashing down. My cake was ruined, but there was no time to save it. I ran for my life," she said.

Vanora, who said that her properties were damaged in the process, disclosed it was the eighth apartment in her compound to crash like that.

"Despite my survival, I’m still deeply traumatized. I’m living in a house that could collapse at any moment, and I’m terrified," she said.

POP ceiling falls on lady's bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady with POP ceilings in her apartment shared how she escaped an accident that could have turned fatal.

She said that when she first noticed the cracks in the POP ceiling in her bedroom, she was not concerned.

Her anxiety kept her out of her room at night, and she began sleeping on her living room's couch.

