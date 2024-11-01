Nigerian comedian Zicsaloma recently escaped a ghastly accident after his house ceiling came crashing down

The skitmaker shared a video online showing how his living room POP ceiling crashed only a day after campers left his house

The video raised the concerns of fans after it went viral, and netizens thanked God for Zicsaloma’s safety

Nigerian skitmaker and businessman Aloma Isaac Juniour, aka Zicsaloma’s house ceiling, recently crashed.

The public figure took to his official Instagram page to give Nigerians a run down of what happened at his house.

According to the comedian, he was asleep at home when he heard a loud crash. Zicsaloma said he was initially scared to investigate the noise because he thought his house was collapsing.

Fans react as Zicsaloma's ceiling collapses. Photos: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

When he eventually went to check, the skit maker saw that the POP ceiling in his living room had collapsed. The comedian added that his house was camped in by his movie set people, and several of them slept in his living room. He was thankful they had all left just a day before the ceiling collapsed.

In his caption he wrote:

“Na God de save person o.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Zicsaloma’s ceiling collapses

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to Zicsaloma’s situation. Read them below:

buchi_em:

“Thank God it didn't spark any fire outbreak.”

Fredycj:

“Chai…Sorry about this. Thank God for safety.”

Wathonianyansi:

“Oh nooo. Sorry boo 😢 Thank God no one was hurt.”

Stevechuks_:

“Chai sorry nna! Thank God 🙏🏾.”

official_shirleycurvy:

“Thank GOD no one was there oh at that moment.”

iamemmychuks:

“Thank God for your life and for the exemption of your crew members.”

madambosszim:

“Oh nooo thank God you are ok.”

phaemusic:

“Thank God for safety 🙏🏾.”

Queen_modest93:

“Omg 😳😢 thank God ooo 🙌🏻.”

Philips.i:

“Thank God oo that they left already.”

Ifybrownn:

“😮😮 thank God no loss of life o.”

Why Zicsaloma does not want to relocate

The popular skit maker made headlines following a lengthy statement he shared on the 'japa' trend.

Zicsaloma, who happens to be against relocation, said that being a 2nd class citizen in another man's country was not something he admired.

He added that the mass relocation from the country showed many had given up on the country. Zicsaloma said he still had faith in Nigeria and really wanted young people to stay back and ensure the country works.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng