Singers AG Baby and Simi upgraded their love story with a new home, sharing a rare glimpse online

The couple who got married away from the spotlight in 2019 continue to build quietly but boldly

Netizens flooded social media with warm wishes after AG Baby’s photo in front of their mansion

When it comes to love, music, and minding their business, Adekunle Gold and Simi have mastered the art. But this time, the couple gave fans something to cheer about.

On Wednesday, July 23, AG Baby, who recently gave money to first-class graduates, took to Instagram with a quiet flex that shook his followers in the best way possible.

He posted a photo of himself and his wife, Simi, standing confidently in front of their new mansion.

The caption? Just four words:

“Another address, same love.”

Adekunle Gold and Simi upgrade their love story with a new home. Photos: @adekunlegold/IG.

The image, which featured the couple dressed casually but beaming with pride, showed the exterior of a modern, luxurious home.

Though the singer didn’t share more details, the vibe was clear: this was a huge milestone.

The pair, who married in a secret wedding in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Adejare in 2020, have always kept their wins lowkey. But when they show up, it’s always classy, subtle, and full of love.

See the post here:

Goodwill messages flood in

Celebrities and fans alike flooded Adekunle Gold's page to send their congratulatory messages

@starboy_camair:

"Congratulations baba mi!!! We need 1 room for operation chop Iron"

@iamtherere:

"Congratulations!!!! More addresses to come"

@harremgee:

"Dejare’s whip too lit too"

@asherkine:

"make una send me money abeg.

@fragranceplayground:

Congratulations … Deja no waste time park her ride

