The Brother Big Naija season 10 is finally here, fans and netizens are excited to see what the drama these housemates would bring in the show

As media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu introduces the new housemates, pictures of their newly redesigned house surfaced online

The architectural design made in stunning pink and blue colours alongside plush cushions and smooth wooden table caught the attention of many online

The highly anticipated BBNaija season 10 has kicked off bringing fans throughout Africa another round of high-stakes drama, entertainment, and strategic gameplay.

This season will premiere for two nights, Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025, as housemates make their way into the show.

Pictures of Big Brother's newly redesigned house make waves online.

Pictures of new redesigned interiors for this year’s entertainment made waves online, capturing the flawlessly planned architectural marvel, predominately painted in ravishing blue and pink.

From the sitting room, to the arena and Kitchen, Biggie ensured the adequate need for space and detailed wall furnishings, with each crafted piece telling a unique story.

The luxury and comfort of this season singlehandedly already wears the theme - a ten over ten, no minus.

See pictures below:

Legit.ng also reported that the very first housemate to grace the stage left fans buzzing with curiosity and excitement.

Her name? Zita, a self-proclaimed rebel with a cause. And from the moment she stepped under the spotlight, it became clear that she didn’t come to play safe.

Recall that the winner of the 10th season will walk away with a prize valued at a whopping N150 million.

In a bold and unexpected revelation, Zita, 33, shared that her parents had no idea she was joining the show. According to her, not even a whisper was dropped at home about her audition or selection.

She said confidently: “My mum would not be surprised, she will be impressed. She will be super proud."

More views of Big Brother's newly redesigned house.

Zita’s decision to keep her participation a secret is already dividing opinions. While some see it as gutsy and independent, others wonder what this means for family dynamics once the show progresses.

Before even stepping fully into the house, Zita sent a clear message to fellow contestants and viewers alike: trust won’t come easily.

Ebuka dons Osuofia's reimagined outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returned as the host for the 10th season, donning adorable outfits at the opening premiere.

The media personality, known for making grand appearances during BBNaija premieres, didn't fail to impress at the season 10 edition.

Ebuka rocked an outfit inspired by Nollywood veteran actor, comedian, and singer Nkem Owoh, better known as Osuofia, at the BBNaija season 10 first launch night.

