Hulk Hogan passed away at 71 on July 24, 2025, leaving behind a monumental legacy in professional wrestling

A touching video surfaced showing paramedics’ desperate attempts to revive him from a suspected cardiac arrest

Police confirmed no foul play, despite his recent surgeries and his wife's assurances of his strong heart

A chilling video has emerged showing the frantic efforts to save the life of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

Born Terry Gene Bollea, the WWE Icon was rushed to a hospital in Clearwater, Florida, before passing away the same day on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Footage recorded outside his residence shows paramedics performing chest compressions as they wheeled him to an ambulance following a suspected cardiac arrest.

Hulk Hogan at a Florida gaming event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on December 08, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar.

Source: Getty Images

Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics rushed him to a nearby medical facility, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 am - no foul play suspected.

Hogan’s wife, Sky, whom he married in September 2023, had previously refuted claims of his declining health, insisting his heart remained strong despite recent surgeries.

Hulk Hogan was a cultural phenomenon who later transformed professional wrestling into a global spectacle.

From the 1980s to the early 2000s, he headlined iconic WrestleMania events, fuelling the WWE’s (then WWF) rise to fame during wrestling’s golden era, per BBC.

His charisma captivated fans of all ages, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2020, he was honoured as part of the New World Order (NWO).

Tributes have flooded in from across the world following the confirmation of his death.

Outside of wrestling, Hulk Hogan starred in movies, launched reality shows, and secured a significant legal victory in a lawsuit against Gawker Media, adding millions to his estimated $25 million net worth at the time of his death.

Tributes have flooded the comment section of the footage shared on TikTok.

Dana Michelle wrote:

"You shouldn't showed this them trying cpr let his family hulk have privacy."

haliward711 added:

"This is actually sad, that people can’t even die in peace without someone holding their phone up and videoing. Rest in peace Hulk Hogan."

WillJ said:

"Malcolm Warner, Ozzy and now Hulk. Happens in threes."

Juggernaut813 said:

"All the people in the comments talking about how disrespectful it is to record and blah blah blah as they watch the video."

TheRifter added:

"They are literally doing cpr & yet here is a stranger invading on their privacy showing zero respect towards them & being he passed the family. Very sad. Prayers for his family & friends."

Lori Garza said:

"Everyone talking about she shouldn’t record but you viewed the video. Obviously you can tell what’s going on. She didn’t force you guy to watch especially the whole video. Is it sad yes but everyone records everything that’s sadly the world we live in."

Hulk Hogan in court during his trial against Gawker Media at the Pinellas County Courthouse on March 8, 2016, in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by John Pendygraft-Pool.

Source: Getty Images

When wrestling fans booed Hulk Hogan

Legit.ng earlier reported that back in January, Hulk Hogan was booed by a section of fans during his appearance on Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles.

He attributed the negative response to a mix of his infamous "Hollywood Hogan" persona and past personal mistakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng