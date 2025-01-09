A creative carpenter has got many asking for his location after he made a POP-like design with plywood

The man and his team did an amazing job as they installed flat boards in a way that gave a room a modern look

A few people debated which was stronger between a POP with moulding plaster and the plywood replica

A brilliant artisan has demonstrated how people wanting POP design in their house can have a similar alternative.

Instead of using fillers and moulding cement, the man employed plywood to craft a beautiful POP design that astounded many.

Carpenters worked on the house ceiling as they nailed the boards. Photo source: @awunisteven236

Source: TikTok

Plywood POP design

He (@awunisteven236) and his team chiseled out the exact design needed for the ceiling out of plywood.

Before that, they had laid flat boards on the logging of the house's, giving it a semblance of a POP look.

To finish the design, they brought in the extension they had designed outside and nailed it to the existing board.

Before they carried out the POP-like design, electrical wiring had been completed in the house, and crevices were made for the wires.

The man argued that it was even stronger than the normal POP. Many people asked for his contact information to find out how they could reach him.

According to a study by Anowai, S.I.,Tok, D.Y. and, Sunday, A.J, making POP is expensive to other types of celings as some of the materials are imported.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

achodagisttv asked:

"Does it last longer than pop please reply?"

He replied:

"Yeah, it last for a long time."

Sambe said:

"Good job but I want my brother to learn this job what be the process."

Delarenta said:

"I think the normal pop is better,this plywood can't withstand fire,well no one is praying for bad thing to happen."

The man replied:

"I just want to know why POP people feel bad whenever we use wood to do same things they do. And why do u people always talk of fire. Wood will surely replace u people."

Delarenta responded:

"My guy i think you know am saying the truth,the only way this is better than pop is because it cuts cost.am not trying to spoil your work."

Elvin asked:

"Please which part of the country are you?"

Ibrah GH said:

"All this why plywood go be expensive."

MOSKYRICH said:

"It's nice but the cracks after is too much even when you use the tape."

TheBenz_Guy said:

"I really need some to be done for me but you guys dey far, more blessings to your hustle."

shamsu balakgw831 said:

"Please bro I want this but I don't know whether you are Nigerians or not."

Man installed POP in his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man rejoiced about his achievement of building a house.

The young man showed when he started building the foundation, with a tipper bringing sand to his site. When he completed his, he used POP for his ceiling.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng