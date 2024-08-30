Nigerian model, Jennifer Ndukwe, aka Swinny Vanora, was in a state of shock as her birthday was ruined due to the substandard materials used to build the house she lived in

She stated that she was about to take a quick video of her birthday cake when she heard a loud sound before the POP ceiling fell

Her properties were affected in the process and she imagined how she could have died if she had slept in the room but God saved her

Nigerian model Jennifer Ndukwe, aka Swinny Vanora, has shared how devastated she was after her room Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling fell unexpectedly. She blamed the incident on the substandard materials used to construct the building.

Narrating the incident, she said she was on her couch waiting for her birthday cake and decided to make a quick video after it was delivered to her.

She noted that within a short period, she heard a loud sound and had to escape for her life because she thought about her properties that were destroyed.

The young model revealed that she just had surgery and this made it difficult for her to run. She said her apartment was the eighth to be affected by the same issue in her compound. Hence, she called on the relevant authorities to handle the issue.

@eriqueensglow:

"It wasn’t luck dear. God saved you."

@korede88:

"Let’s thank God for life, it could have been worse."

@sunset_3758:

"Oh my, it's a shame...I'm so sorry dear but happy that God spared you."

@marabel_wealth:

"This is disheartening, thank God you are safe. And you were not on the bed at the moment."

@truelightpapi:

"8th apartment to crash. You should have left that compound from the 2/3rd crash. Grateful for your life regardless. You’re God’s own."

