Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has sparked heated reactions online after shading former presidential candidate Peter Obi over a viral video of him serving food at an event in Imo State.

The clip, which has made the rounds on social media, showed the Labour Party flagbearer dishing out plates of food to guests, smiling warmly as he mingled with attendees in what many called a gesture of humility.

However, not everyone was impressed. Seyi Law, who has publicly aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past, took to his X page (formerly Twitter) to sarcastically praise Obi, suggesting the act was more of a staged performance than a sincere one.

Seyi Law shades Peter Obi over a viral video of him serving food at an event in Imo State. Photos: @seyilaw/@unclepamilerin/IG.

Source: Instagram

He wrote with heavy sarcasm:

“This is the height of humility. Na today I confirm sey Peter Obi really humble"

Obi’s supporters fire back at the comedian

Seyi Law’s jab didn’t go unnoticed by supporters of Obi, popularly known as “Obidients.” Within minutes, the comment section of his post turned into a battleground, as netizens defended Obi’s character.

Many pointed out that the former Anambra governor has a long-standing reputation for mingling with the people and often performing acts that reflect simplicity and humility, even before his 2023 presidential run.

One user fired back.

“You call it eye service, we call it leadership by example. Go check his records. He’s been this way for years.”

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Seyi Law's comments on Obi

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@emeka_truth:

"Seyi Law’s sarcasm no make sense. Obi has always been a man of the people. Leave politics out."

@mzz_kemi:

"Comedians like Seyi Law don turn political analysts overnight. Must you always talk?"

@tunde_comedy:

"Una dey vex for Seyi Law, but na true. Make we no lie, all these politicians like camera too."

@ify_obidient:

"Whether na camera or not, Obi served people. When last una fav touch common rice plate"

@iam_drewski:

"So serving food now na campaign strategy? Na wa for una, Obi has always been like this"

@tobifire:

"Seyi Law just wan trend again. When last him crack joke wey funny? Na politics he dey do now"

@chinenye_bliss:

"Even if it’s eye service, at least he dey show face. Some of una faves no dey even show up"

Seyi Law’s jab didn’t go unnoticed by supporters of Peter Obi, who defended him. Photos: @seyilaw/IG.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng