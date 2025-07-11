Nigerian entrepreneur BLord, in a recent interview, has revealed how much he is worth in dollar terms

This came just days after he was dragged by netizens online for allegedly neglecting his wife’s family

He explained that the fortune came slowly and steadily, powered by smart crypto investments over the years

Nigerian entrepreneur and self-acclaimed crypto mogul, Linus Williams, popularly known as BLord, has set social media on fire after revealing that his net worth is a jaw-dropping $300 million.

BLord made the revelation in a recent interview where he shared how he built his empire over eight years, primarily through cryptocurrency, especially bitcoin.

During the sit-down chat, the interviewer asked:

“Can you actually tell me what your net worth is in dollars?”

To which BLord confidently replied:

“I would say 300 million dollars. It wasn’t a quick thing. It took about 8 years.”

According to the businessman, his journey to wealth wasn’t overnight. He explained that the fortune came slowly and steadily, powered by smart crypto investments over the years.

He added:

“I made my money from bitcoin. It didn’t just happen. It took consistency, time and risk"

While the revelation has wowed some of his fans, it also reopened fresh criticism from those who felt BLord has not used his wealth where it matters most — his wife’s family.

Just days ago, BLord came under heavy fire after posting a picture from a visit to his in-laws in Nnobi, Anambra State. Social media users were quick to point out the deplorable state of the house in the background.

Many questioned why someone allegedly worth hundreds of millions would allow his in-laws to live in such a setting.

See the interview here:

Netizens react to Blord 's revelation

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@iam_kaycee:

"You’re worth $300M but your wife’s family house dey like movie set for "Living in Bondage"? Omo"

@nneka_bosslady:

"Na this kind thing dey make people say online money no dey show offline. Help people close to you"

@crypto_joe:

"He’s rich, no doubt. But charity begins at home. Fix your in-laws’ place, big bro"

@the_real_bossman:

"From bitcoin to $300M? You try. But next interview, address the house issue too."

@official_jayblizz:

"This life no balance. $300M man but dem say your in-law house still get leaking zinc?"

@chi_babe:

"Money loud but family background still dey whisper. Na wa o, update them na"

@crypto_lord007:

"Big respect for the hustle, but bros, no let online love blind you. Fix home first"

Blord addresses VDM's petition

Legit.ng earlier reported that Blord clarified claims of being petitioned by controversial critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Blord, who was made an appearance on Isbae U's Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, was invited by the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) over allegations involving poor customer service and fraud-related claims

Speaking about the issue, Blord clarified that another individual had already petitioned him before VeryDarkMan started his drama with him. During their discussion on the podcast, an argument about Blord's financial status saw him prove his worth to Isbae U.

