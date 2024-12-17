Comedian Seyi Law has come to the defence of former Super Eagles player Obafemi Martins, stating that he was not celebrated enough during his playing days

Seyi Law says that anyone who played the game on PS2 would not doubt his skills and versatility in football

Seyi Law compared Martins with Inter Milan's player Andriano as the epitome of a soccer player

Comedian Oluseyi Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has joined the conversation on the impact of former Super Eagles player Obafemi Martins, also known as ‘ObaGoal.’

The discussions surrounding Martins followed the viral video of the player, in which he expressed his capacity to be more than that of Cristiano Ronaldo and many others.

Comedian Seyi commends Obafemi Martins' time as a football player. Credit: @Obagoal @Seyilaw1

Source: Instagram

The 41-year-old actor stated that Martins was not celebrated enough by many during his time on the field of play, describing it as sad.

The Ondo-born referred to the popular football game Winning 11 as an indication of Martins's football skills and ability on the pitch.

He said:

The disrespect on OBAFEMI MARTINS is so sad. You couldn't have played WINNING ELEVEN on PS2 and talked down on him. ObaGoal, take your accolade.

Seyi Law added that many only heard of his holidays in Lagos and didn't know how powerful he was on the field.

He placed the former Nigerian forward side-by-side with Inter Milan’s striker Andriano as everything a soccer player needed.

See Seyi Law’s post:

Martins had in a video said he was faster than Thierry Henry, Kyle Walker, Arjen Robben, Gareth Bale, Mohammed Salah, Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adama Traore, Theo Walcott, Kylian Mbappe, and Leroy Sane.

See Martins' video below:

Netizen reacts to Seyi Law’s view

Social media users on X have reacted to the comedian's post shared on his handle.

Read their comments below:

@Montero1016

Well, you can't blame them cos he did not last long at the top. He destroyed defenders at the Youth team of Inter & was tipped for Owen's level of stardom but he never hit those heights. Aghahowa outshone them all for the Super Eagles at a point.

@opedaydydx5

He has his accolades from those of us that played games as early as PS 1. I don’t think people disrespected him anyway.

@Temitop50058149

Most of them don't know why we call him Oba goal. I won't forget the one he score against man u because the goal pain me,most especially wen he do backflip.

Seyi Law thanks Aiyedatiwa for appointment

Legit.ng reported that the comedian had shown his appreciation to the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for appointing him as a senior special assistant on entertainment and tourism.

He shared the announcement of his appointment on his Instagram handle, asking that God would back the governor's cabinet.

However, this led to different reactions from social media users. While some berated the appointment, others rejoiced with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng