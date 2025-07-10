Kiddwaya and a fan recently exchanged words over a post he made about a gift from his mother

The reality star had shared a photo of a black passport his mother gave him, which sparked a reaction from a fan who made fun of him

The exchange stirred up discussions, with fans taking sides, they supported Kiddwaya, warning trolls about constantly attacking people online

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Terseer Kidd Waya, also known as Kiddwaya, recently engaged in a heated exchange with a troll over a post he shared online.

Kiddwaya, who had earlier solicited funds for the people of Benue following a recent attack, posted a picture of a black passport gifted to him by his mother.

He took pride in his mother’s gesture, but a fan, Benjamin, made a comment mocking the reality star.

Benjamin questioned why Kiddwaya’s mother was still doing such things for him at his age.

Kiddwaya respond to Benjamin's reaction

The reality star responded strongly to the criticism, stating that some people, including the critic, do nothing for themselves.

He emphasized that not only had the critic’s parents failed to offer help, but neither the government nor the critic’s friends had come to his aid.

Kiddwaya further added that even God, who blesses people, had not remembered the critic, as there was no evidence of God's blessings in his life.

Fans react to Kiddwaya's post

Fans quickly rallied behind Kiddwaya, supporting him in the face of the trolling.

They criticized the fan for overstepping boundaries and commenting on matters that didn’t concern him. Many agreed that the critic had no right to pass judgment on Kiddwaya’s personal life and decisions.

Recall that Kiddwaya like bragging about his rich father. A few months ago, he was seen with his father enjoying life.

See the post here:

How fan reacted to Kiddwaya's post

Netizens shared their take about the former Big Brother Naija star. Here are comments below:

@civilbase01 said:

"Coming from someone that his father used stolen funds to train you. If not for corrupt government, someone like your father will be jailed for the dirty money he has made."

@godu12345 commented:

"Oga try show ur follows here love too know be to the show us wetin ur mama and papa do. Follow show us here wetin u fit do."

@i_am_olamide1 wrote:

"See as you bring gvn into fist fight."

@ManLucke_O said:

"Weak comeback. No be u da feed am."

@BadpreneurJiggy stated:

"So as big as you are, your mom still does this for you?"

@ToluwalolaC reacted:

"It's a blessing on its own to have a mom who has your back always, RealKiddWaya, you are blessed."

Kiddwaya rejects looking like BBNaija Chinne

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya was compared to a season 9 housemate on the show, Chinne Nwafor.

According to some netizens, both of them look alike, and they paired their pictures for others to give their opinions.

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it, which got many laughing.

