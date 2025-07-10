A video has surfaced showing how Davido reacted after a female fan tried to touch him on two occasions while he was passing by

The singer, who was dressed in a singlet and accompanied by his security team, was approached by a lady who reached out to him as he walked by

Fans were impressed with Davido’s calm and composed response, noting that the way he handled the situation showed professionalism

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has received praise for his handling of a situation involving a female fan who attempted to touch him.

The music star, currently on tour in the United States, was passing by with his security team when the lady stretched out her hand to reach him.

Davido, who was speaking with someone at the time, noticed the fan's action and quickly dodged her, continuing his walk without acknowledging the attempted touch.

The fan persisted, trying again in an effort to touch the "Awuke" crooner. This time, Davido swerved to the side to avoid her hand and gave her a serious look as he passed by.

Fans react to Davido's action towards lady

Fans of the superstar reacted positively to his behavior, applauding him for maintaining discipline in the face of the situation.

They appreciated that he avoided any potential controversy, especially regarding accusations that could arise if he were seen groping a fan.

Some fans also pointed out that Davido’s wife, Chioma, must have been watching, and they criticized the lady for attempting to harass the singer.

Others suggested the woman should face consequences for her actions and blamed the security team of the music star, who is said to be buying his third jet soon, for not being more vigilant in protecting him.

See the video here:

Reactions from Davido's fan about the video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the singer and the lady. Here are some comments about it below:

@Rswagger03 commented: dodge

"Tomorrow na you go hear “davido caught groping a female fan."

@itsnrman said:

"That’s harrassment."

@Ola7157 commented:

"All this Davido security no know their work jare,if na one guy did this to a female artist now them go dey shout up and down."

@Destonice1 stated:

"Lati da craze bro, all this security nor know their job, she touched him twice even after them see say he bounce her hand first time."

@morgan_xy shared:

"A very loyal man. Wow, he is a proper role model."

@thesurvivor042 reacted:

"He knows Chioma is watching."

