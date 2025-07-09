Cubana Chiefpriest has announced that his best friend, Davido, is set to buy another luxury item that most of his colleagues don’t own

In a post on his Instagram story, he praised the superstar and shared what he was purchasing, calling it his “number 3

However, fans were not impressed with the post, they shared their opinions about what the businessman had said regarding his friend’s latest purchase

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has shared a post about his best friend, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

In a post on his Instagram story, the businessman, who recently ventured into music, revealed that Davido was about to buy his third jet.

Cubana Chiefpriest's fans react to his post about Davido. Photo credsit@davido/@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, the music star, who recently reunited with his first daughter, Imade, is the richest of them all.

He added that anything beyond a jet is just another jet. In the post, he was seen making a video call to the singer, who was lying on a bed, and he praised him to the highest degree.

Fans react to post about Davido’s jet

Fans and music lovers were skeptical about the businessman’s claim. Many shared their thoughts on the post, with a few stating that they didn’t believe him.

Davido trends over Cubana Chiefpriest's post. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Some mentioned that they had always believed Davido already owned a jet, citing his appearances on jets while traveling and Wizkid’s mention of Davido giving him his first jet experience.

However, after hearing it from Cubana Chiefpriest’s mouth, many fans said they could no longer believe the claim.

See the post here

How fans reacted to post about Davido

Reactions trailed the post made by Cubana Chiefpriest about his best friend, Davido. They were divided as they shared their take about the singer and his lifestyle. Many didn't believe the post and taunted it as seen below:

@faaksbymyra stated:

"Omo never seen a rich man so troubled like this man. If I got money what is my business with nay sayers."

@pricelessheis said:

"Nah wetin dey pain dem be dis. Cary on OBO, we dey your back gidiga."

@itsgreatness101 commented:

"As I dey read am na Cp voice I dey hear inside my head." I just don't believe wetin he talks sha."

@hinkley9920 wrote:

"They can't go there!!! Richest."

@peres_tons shared:

"I be dey believe since say Davido get jet but as I seee wetin CP talk I nor believe again, even for Europe and ASIAN u barely see someone that has 3 jet."

Burna Boy's security guard taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip.

In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.

Fans were not happy with what the security man said, they taunted him and defended Davido while calling Wizkid's out over his bodyguard action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng