Former reality star, Kiddwaya, is known to show off his lavish lifestyle and the wealth of his father, and he did it again

In a video, he was seen taking a walk with his father outside a massive building, and this got his fans talking

According to Kiddwaya, when he and his father enjoy life together, it makes sense, and he used the trending word demure in his post

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Teerseer Kiddwaya, has shared how he feels enjoying the wealth of his father, Terry Waya, with him.

Kiddwaya and his father Terry Waya display their luxurious lifestyle. Image credit: @kiddwaya, @terrywaya

Source: Instagram

He posted a video of himself and his dad strolling out of a big building. They wore exquisite shirts and shorts, which they combined with classy slippers.

The former reality star noted that it was sweet of him to enjoy life lavishly with his father. He noted that it was very beautiful and demure.

His fans noted that he has the same physique and walking steps as his father. Besides, his father's wealth dots on him.

Others simply tagged him as the minister of enjoyment and advised him to help the less privileged in society.

Watch Kiddwaya's video below:

Fans react to Kiddwaya's video

Several netizens have shared their take on Kiddwaya's video. See some of their comments below:

@lizzyon_empire:

"No DNA needed. The same walking steps."

@jimmy_ayenks:

"Where is his mom that’s his wife bcos this man is not always at home."

@juligold260:

"I'm tired of watching you enjoying life. I want to watch you helping the less privileged....at least put smoke on their faces."

@emmacyp:

"Minister of enjoyment and his father."

@pretty_tonia1_:

"See their strong legs. Sending dust from Lagos."

@solu_yung_bill:

"You just de make me look my papa less."

@iam_larrywhitee:

"The same leg walk. Billionaire movement."

Kiddwaya rejects lo9oking like BBNaija Chinne

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kiddwaya was compared to a season 9 housemate on the show, Chinne Nwafor.

According to some netizens, both of them look alike, and they paired their pictures for others to give their opinions.

The former reality star saw the post and shared what he thought about it, which got many laughing at X.

Source: Legit.ng