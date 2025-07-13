Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, announced the passing of his beloved sister, who he stated shaped his entire life

The music executive recalled in a tribute how she guided him from a law student to the man the world knows today

The artist manager revealed heartbreaking final moments and why her death has left an unforgettable scar

Music executive and talent manager, Ubi Franklin, is mourning the loss of his sister, a woman he described as his “backbone” and the person who helped launch him into the man he is today.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram, the associate of Afrobeats star Davido shared the heartbreaking news of her death after a long battle with cancer.

Ubi Franklin, who recently faced backlash, didn’t hold back his grief as he revealed how cancer had taken away the one person he owed everything to.

He wrote:

“Today, death visited me and took one of the most precious gifts life ever handed to me — my sister"

The tribute went on to describe her kindness, strength, and the defining role she played in his journey, especially after the loss of their father in 2004.

He revealed how she took him in as a young law student, guided him through tough times, and even took him to Lagos, a trip that eventually became the turning point in his life and career.

He stated:

“She took me to Lagos in December 2005. That trip changed everything. That was the beginning of the Ubi Franklin you all know today.”

Ubi’s tribute also included the gut-wrenching timeline of her final hours.

After spending the past few months with her, he had said goodbye on July 3 before traveling to England. But just three days later, on July 6, she left Lagos to return to Abuja.

He stated:

“Man plans but God disposes. Yesterday, I got a call from my siblings. She had been moved to the ICU… But while I was airborne, she passed.”

See his post here:

Netizens console Ubi Franklin

Fans and celebrities have flooded Ubi’s comment section with prayers, words of comfort, and condolences.

@iamdreofficial:

“This one pain deep. May God comfort your heart, bro.”

@nkechiblessingsunday:

“Sending you light and strength. May her soul rest in peace.”

@theonlychigul:

“She was clearly a light. So sorry, Ubi. What a soul.”

@yettyluxe:

“Losing a sibling like this is a pain that never leaves. May God comfort him and the entire family.”

@iam_chuks:

“Her kind of love is rare. You can feel the bond just from his words. This one really cuts deep.”

