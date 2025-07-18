Former Senator Dino Melaye made his courtroom debut on Friday, appearing in full legal regalia before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, made his courtroom debut on Friday, marking his first official appearance as a practising lawyer.

Clad in a full wig and gown, Melaye appeared before Justice Emeka Nwite at Court 8 of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The moment was confirmed by Melaye himself, who posted on his verified Facebook page:

“Senator Dino Melaye at the Federal High Court Abuja today. Appeared before Justice Emeka Nwite of Court 8.”

Melaye called to Bar in July

Melaye’s appearance follows his successful completion of a law degree at Baze University and his call to the Nigerian Bar in early July, alongside over 5,000 new lawyers.

Known more for his outspoken political career and flamboyant lifestyle, Melaye’s transition into the legal profession has surprised many Nigerians.

He previously represented Kogi West in the Senate during the 8th National Assembly and was a member of the House of Representatives before that.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians online

News of his courtroom debut sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Some Nigerians via X applauded the former lawmaker for achieving a long-term ambition, while others questioned his seriousness.

@bulalathegreat said:

"All this lawyer thing na just photo ops 😆 u fit win case for court?? Lol"

@Michael63280698 said:

"Corruption cant be justice,the spellings and pronounciation are very different 😊"

@felyxia2002 said:

"Them go hear am.

I see you becoming the chief justice someday.

When that time comes hala me"

Melaye’s foray into legal practice is being seen as a reinvention of his public persona.

From student activism and reality TV stints to representing his constituents in the National Assembly, his new role in law adds another layer to his already colourful résumé.

Dino Melaye preaches in Abuja church

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former senator, Dino Melaye, has ignited reactions on X (formerly Twitter) following the publication of a video showing him passionately ministering.

The video, which was posted on the one-time Kogi governorship hopeful's verified page, quickly gained traction online.

