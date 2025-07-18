Controversial movie star Yul Edochie triggered suspense online as he speaks on the release of Nnamdi Kanu

Via a post on Facebook, the talented actor boldly affirmed that the IPOB leader would be released soon

However, Yul Edochie failed to provide solid proof for his statement or offer fans a clue as to when the release would happen

Nollywood actor and director Yul Edochie has stirred public attention after making a bold statement on Facebook regarding the detained supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The actor posted a picture of Kanu on July 17, alongside a short but powerful caption.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie claims the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu would be released soon. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will return home soon.”

Refer to the :

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie weighs in on Nnamdi Kanu's release. Credit: Yul Edochie

Source: Facebook

Though brief, the post has generated widespread reactions online, with supporters of the IPOB leader sharing their thoughts, while others questioned the intent and timing of his statement.

Yul Edochie did not provide any further context or explanation, leaving many speculating whether he had insider information or was merely expressing hope.

It is important to note that has been in detention since 2021, facing charges including terrorism and treasonable felony.

His arrest and prolonged trial have sparked protests and unrest, especially in Nigeria’s South-East region, where he enjoys significant support. Over the years, several public figures have weighed in on his continued detention, calling for his release.

Yul Edochie speaks on Kanu's release, reactions

Understandably, the post went viral, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments from netizens. Curious cybernauts threw questions at Yul Edochie, demanding to know his source and asking if he had spoken with Tinubu.

Yul Edochie says Nnamdi Kanu will be freed soon. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng spotted some comments:

Davidson Ogbonna wrote:

My son in-law, did you speak with Tinubu?

Chinedum Ije wrote:

Once Mazi Nnamdi Kanu comes out , In his voice he will say ... Everything I told you people, didn't you see it happening in the zoo with your own eyes 👀 ? Mad people everywhere 😂😂

Queen Ameena noted:

U should say it like this 👇Relax Jagaban will fix Mazi Nnamdi kanu

Yungjohn AJ said:

After Baba don die yes..... Many of us are silently waiting for it....It can also serve as a very calculated political move!

HON Valentine Ikenna Ezeuchegbu asserted:

As the man wey keep am there don die he suppose , e come be like say the agreement they had with Buhari is not to release this young man.

Itz Mbanugojohn Chijioke wrote:

My brother i will advise you to focus more on your marital issues..... that one alone should be disturbing you....by now, u just get mind collect ur fellow igbo man wife wia he legally married oooooooh MNK returning home i believe he'll strongly look into this matter and crucified de odogwu

Israel Lyt commented:

Thank God your brain don dey work well now. When he is released no come here come praise Your Jagaban cos if you do u go collect wotowoto.

Yul Edochie celebrates father's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie celebrated his father, Pete Edochie’s 78th birthday.

In a post on Instagram, the actor referred to his father as a legend and a wonderful dad.

He also prayed that God bless him with many more years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng