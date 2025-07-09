Big Brother Naija’s Tacha recently shared a dancing video with her fans on social media, sparking reactions from them

In the clip, many fans noticed changes in the shape of her chest as she wore gym wear that revealed her new look

Fans shared their observations about her altered shape, while some, jokingly hustling for takeaways, even shared their account details

Reality show star, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, has undergone chest surgery and shared a video to tease her fans about it.

The former Big Brother Naija star, who recently had an altercation online with life coach Solomon Buch, posted a dancing video for her fans. In the video, she mentioned that a product would be out in six days.

Tacha wore a gym outfit, flaunting her new chest, much to the delight of her followers. The outfit also revealed a tattoo she recently changed, replacing a design of Davido’s name with a flower.

Additionally, her slim waist was visible in the video. Fans were quick to notice the changes in her chest and shared their thoughts on the transformation.

Fans react to Tacha's new chest

Reacting to the video, BBN's Tacha’s fans flooded the comment section with their opinions. Some followers compared her chest to Olumo Rock, suggesting she made a poor decision by undergoing surgery.

However, a few fans praised her new look of the lady who recently joined the league of Football club owners, complimenting the work done by her doctor. Those hoping for a giveaway continued showering her with praise while dropping their account numbers.

Tacha twerks for her fans in video

In the video, Tacha also treated her fans to some fun dance moves, twerking as she celebrated the upcoming release of her product in six days. In the caption, she mentioned that dinner money was ready for her loyal followers and shared an Instagram account for them to follow.

What fans said about Tacha

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the reality star. Here are some comments below:

@theabsbest9 reacted:

"You do bress surgery This body no fit you oh, Tasha."

@jennifereverest24 commented:

"Wetin you do ur chest ?? Looking like Olumo rock.Surgery dey cry ewo"

@boss__bhabie said:

"Wetin you do ur chest ?? Looking like Olumo rock. "

@edos_artistry shared:

"What is that body ? daskun."

@slicksimplily commented:

"Uh we who is this this, look at that all snatched up.gurl am loving ur bady Can’t wait to get hold of that e-book of urs."

BBN's Tacha questions her colleague's wealth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija housemate had shared her thoughts about her colleagues' sources of wealth. While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly.

She shared how she went to ask for the price of a privet jet because she wanted to rent it and was surprised at the amount that was called.

